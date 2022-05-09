These Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies are truly chewy with a great nutty flavor thanks to the addition of browned butter. Incorporating a little bit of sourdough discard to these chocolate chip cookies adds a delicious tang that compliments the rich toffee flavor of these cookies.

Sponsored by Imperial Sugar

Crisp and gooey cookies are good, but in my opinion nothing beats a truly chewy cookie. Many cookies claim to be chewy but are actually under baked gooey cookies. While gooey cookies can be really good, gooey sourdough cookies taste raw and are unappealing. Thanks to the perfect ratio of ingredients and tried and tested baking method these Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies are truly chewy and will retain their texture without becoming crispy and stale.

Recipe Box Series

This Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe is part of my Recipe Box Series with Imperial Sugar. Each month, I’ll be releasing recipes for classic bakes made with a sourdough twist! You can look forward to comforting classics like Sourdough Sticky Buns, Sourdough Fudge Brownies, Apple Pie with Sourdough Crust, Sourdough Pumpkin Bundt Cake and Sourdough Monkey Bread.

Sugar is such a vital part of every dessert, it imparts flavor, texture, moisture, and without it, it would be impossible to make our favorite bakes. I use a combination of Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar and Imperial Sugar Dark Brown Sugar in these cookies. The granulated sugar gives the cake structure and lightness, while brown sugar adds moisture and rich toffee-like flavor. The combination is essential to the texture of this recipe, but if you only have one in your pantry, use dark brown sugar to maintain the chewy texture of these cookies.

I’m so grateful to Imperial Sugar for making the Recipe Box Series possible and so proud to be partnering with a company with such a long tradition of producing such high-quality products. Imperial Sugar products are 100% pure cane sugar, non-GMO and provide consistently delicious results.

Baking with sourdough discard

Sourdough discard adds a great tangy flavor to these cookies. That little bit of acidity cuts through the sugary sweetness of these oatmeal cookies. You can bake these Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies with discard directly from the fridge. Since you are not using it to make bread, your sourdough starter does not need to be activated or fed for it to work in this cookie recipe.

Try my sourdough discard cookie recipes

How to make chewy Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies

Start with brown butter

Brown butter gives these cookies a rich nutty flavor. Let the brown butter cool completely or it will melt your sugars and cause your cookies to spread while they bake.

Add flavor and moisture

Miso and powdered milk are optional (but highly recommended) additions that add rich flavor to these cookies. If you don’t normally stock these in your pantry, these cookies will taste great even without them. One addition you can’t skip is olive oil. The chewy texture of these cookies depends on the perfect ratio of flour with fat. Browning butter cooks the water out of butter, adding a little bit of oil maintains the balance of fat and flour, keeping these cookies chewy, moist and fresh for days.

Mix-ins

The best chocolate chip cookies are made with chocolate chunks and not chips. Chocolate chips contain more lecithin, a chemical that allows them to keep their shape, and less cocoa butter. Chocolate bars will impart a richer mouthfeel and will create gorgeous chocolate puddles in your cookies. In our household, no cookie is worth making without walnuts, so I always add them to my cookies. If you have nut allergies or don’t have any on hand feel free to leave them out completely.

Chill your dough

Chilling your cookie dough is an essential step that you should not skip. If you have trouble with your cookies spreading, it’s probably because your butter was still too warm when you baked it. Chill your cookie dough for at least an hour up to 2 days before baking. The longer you chill your dough the more flavor it will develop.

Make ahead

Scooping your dough using a cookie scoop instead of rolling your cookie dough imparts the desirable scraggly texture in these cookies. To make these cookies ahead, portion them out and freeze them on a baking tray for 1 hour. When completely frozen, store them in a ziplock bag for up to a month. Bake them at 375 F, but add 1 to 2 minutes to the baking time.

Rest period

Letting your cookies cool on the cookie sheet is just as important as baking. Your cookies will be soft and under baked when you pull them out of the oven. Residual heat from your baking sheets will continue to bake your cookies as they rest. Let your cookies cool for 5 minutes on the baking sheets before transferring them to a cooling rack.

Special equipment:

clock clock icon cutlery cutlery icon flag flag icon folder folder icon instagram instagram icon pinterest pinterest icon facebook facebook icon print print icon squares squares icon heart heart icon heart solid heart solid icon Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies￼ Author: Make It Dough

Prep Time: 90 minutes

Cook Time: 11 minutes

Total Time: Approx. 2 hours

Yield: 12 cookies 1 x

Category: desserts, discard recipes Print Recipe Description These Sourdough Chocolate Chip Cookies are truly chewy with a great nutty flavor thanks to the addition of browned butter. Incorporating a little bit of sourdough discard to these chocolate chip cookies adds a delicious tang that compliments the rich toffee flavor of these cookies. Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 113 g (1 stick) butter 21 g (1 tbsp) miso, any kind (optional) 5 g (1 tbsp) milk powder (optional) 20 g (2 tbsp) olive oil 2 egg yolks 100 g (1/2 cup) Imperial Sugar Dark Brown Sugar 67 g (1/3 cup) Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar 56 g (1/4 cup) sourdough discard 8 g (1 tbsp) vanilla 180 g (1 1/2 cups) all-purpose flour 10 g (1 1/2 tsp) baking powder 5 g (1/2 tsp) salt 113 g (1 bar) 70% chocolate 100 g (1 cup) walnuts (optional) Instructions Brown butter: Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat, heat butter for 2 to 3 minutes swirling the pan occasionally to loosen the milk solids from the bottom of the pan. Remove from heat when the milk solids are golden brown and the butter has a nutty aroma. Transfer the butter to a heatproof bowl. Whisk the miso and powdered milk into the brown butter, if using. Let the brown butter cool for 10 minutes. Make the cookie dough: Add brown sugar, granulated sugar, oil, egg yolks and vanilla to browned butter and whisk until combined. Let the mixture rest for 5 minutes. Whisk the mixture after the rest period until it looks fluffy and lighter in color. Stir in sourdough discard until no traces of discard remain. Fold the all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt into the brown batter mixture until no traces of dry flour remain. Add mix-ins: Stir in the chopped chocolate chips and walnuts (if using). Chill dough: Cover the mixing bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour up to 2 days. Prepare for baking: As your dough chills, preheat the oven to 375 F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside. Portion out cookie dough: Using a 3-tablespoon cookie scoop, divide the dough into 12 roughly equal portions. Arrange 6 cookies on each baking sheet, spacing them out evenly. Bake: Bake cookies one tray at a time (refrigerate the remaining cookie dough portions) for 11 minutes or until golden brown. Remove the tray from the oven and let the cookies set for 5 to 10 minutes on the baking tray. Enjoy and store: These cookies are better after they have cooled slightly and the interior has set. Store any leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days. Notes When in doubt, use gram over volume measures