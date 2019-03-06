I’m a Saveur Blog Awards 2019 Finalist!

Perhaps one of my proudest moments. I’ve been named a finalist for the Saveur 2019 Blog Awards in the incredibly apt, Most Obsessive Category. It feels great to be recognized for something, I simply just love. I learned how to make sourdough by following The Perfect Loaf. I remember thinking how amazing it was that he…

Read More

Vegan Sourdough Apple Cinnamon Rolls (No Egg and No Butter)

Wow I am soooo genuinely excited about this recipe. This came together completely as an accident. We had an excess of apples, and of course I wanted to incorporate them in some sort of bread recipe. I knew that many cake and cookie recipes use applesauce as a substitute for eggs, and I was curious…

Read More

Sourdough Discard Brownies

Better late than never — so many people messaged me to ask for this brownie recipe after I shared a photo of it on my Instagram stories a few weeks ago. Last weekend I finally got the chance to bake and perfect this recipe and now I’m finally ready to share it with you guys!…

Read More

Sourdough Pita Bread

I have a confession, I’ve been the worst sourdough mom and even worse blogger lately. I originally started baking bread and blogging after quitting my full-time job in August of 2018. I lost my passion for my profession (public relations), wanted to take a break and reassess the direction I wanted to take my career….

Read More

Creating Fruit Yeast Water Starter

Creating yeast water couldn’t be easier, simply combine fruit and water, and you’ll be ready to bake naturally leavened bread in less than a week. Here, I’ll show you how you can use yeast water to create a sourdough starter that’s ready in 3 or 4 days, instead of 2 weeks.  If you’ve ever made…

Read More

Sourdough Potato Hamburger Buns

Nothing says summer like hamburgers (or veggie burgers). Once you make homemade sourdough buns yourself, you won’t be able to go back to those plastic-wrapped packs at the store. Full sourdough hamburger buns was the chosen #groupbake challenge, by the Sourdough Bread Baking group Facebook for the month of June. Unlike previous challenges, this time…

Read More

Sourdough Hokkaido Milk Loaf

I guarantee this is THE SOFTEST, FLUFFIEST sandwich loaf you’ll ever make! This bread is the ultimate crowd pleaser, it’s perfect for every occasion and you can enjoy it with both savory and sweet toppings. There are times when only a plain white sandwich loaf will do. What sets this recipe apart from other recipes…

Read More

Sourdough Discard Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

This pineapple upside down-cake is so moist, soft and tender with a delicious caramel topping that’ll make you wonder why people bother with frosting at all. Pineapple upside-down cake is a favorite in my household so I really wanted to get this recipe right. I wanted to incorporate my sourdough discard in the recipe because…

Read More

Sourdough Danish Pastries

Buttery, flaky danish pastries naturally leavened with sourdough and no commercial yeast. This isn’t a quick and easy recipe but the thin and crispy layers of butter and pastry are well worth the effort.

Sourdough Bread Made with All-Purpose Flour

Sourdough Bread Baking, a sourdough bread making support group I am a member of on Facebook started a new baking challenge in the beginning of April. Each month, the page admins will choose a new group bake, participation is not mandatory but is a fun exercise meant to both teach new techniques and challenge members…

Read More