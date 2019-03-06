Perhaps one of my proudest moments. I’ve been named a finalist for the Saveur 2019 Blog Awards in the incredibly apt, Most Obsessive Category. It feels great to be recognized for something, I simply just love. I learned how to make sourdough by following The Perfect Loaf. I remember thinking how amazing it was that he…
Featured
Sourdough Discard Pasta
This is my ultimate favorite way to use up my sourdough discard. Just like baking bread, I was always intimidated by making fresh pasta. It seemed really difficult until I finally tried it myself and now I never want to eat the boxed stuff! When I started keeping my sourdough starter, like many others, I…