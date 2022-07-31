Crusty, rustic sourdough bread with a creamy, airy crumb is one of the most rewarding bakes you will ever pull out of your oven. The process takes about 2 days and although there may be a lot of steps involved, this guide will show you exactly how to make a basic sourdough bread with a sourdough starter in your own home kitchen.

I don’t think I can count how many loaves of bread I’ve created since I published the first version of this recipe in 2018. I was a new baker and writing the blog post helped me make sense of the bread baking process. Since then, I’ve baked a loaf of sourdough every week (sometimes multiple times a week) and each loaf taught me a different lesson, helping me improve my understanding of baking and the magical world of fermentation.

I thought it was finally time to update this recipe and share those lessons with you! In most instances I’ve simplified my process, and in every case I’ve gained a deeper understanding of the purpose behind every step.

There’s lots to know about sourdough, feel free to jump around:

What is sourdough bread?

Sourdough bread is a type of bread made using a sourdough starter.

All yeast-raised bread is created through fermentation, however, sourdough bread uses a wild yeast culture, instead of commercially available yeast. Commercial yeast is much more efficient at metabolizing sugars into acids and carbon dioxide, so while dough leavened using commercial yeast can usually proof (ferment) in an hour, using sourdough can take upwards of 4 hours. In addition to making bread more flavorful, extended fermentation gives microorganisms present in sourdough time to predigest the flour. This unlocks nutrients in wheat that our bodies cannot normally absorb and makes them available to us. This is one of the reasons sourdough is much healthier than other types of bread.

In addition to carbon dioxide, which imparts softness and lightness to bread, the fermentation process also produces organic acids (lactic acid and acetic acid). These are responsible for the unique, tangy, sometimes funky flavor of sourdough bread.

Why I love this recipe

This recipe is great for beginners because it has a relatively low hydration level. Hydration level is the amount of water in a recipe relative to the amount of flour (this includes the water and flour in the sourdough starter as well). So if you are making this with a 100% hydration sourdough starter, this recipe is about 71%. This results in a dough that’s not too slack or sticky and is very easy to work with.

If this is your first bake, or you’re new to sourdough, stick with recipes that have 75% hydration level or less.

Although it takes a long time to make sourdough bread, a lot of it is hands-off. You’ll mix the dough, complete a series of folds, then shape, let the dough proof overnight, and bake it the next day. In between these steps you’ll let your dough rest in 30 minute intervals.

The entire process takes about 4 to 6 hours, and it’s important to make sure you dedicate enough time to working with your dough and letting it proof. Remember that proofing is what makes delicious, light and airy bread. If you don’t let your dough rise for enough time you’ll end up with a dense gummy loaf, frustrating and wasted ingredients.

What you need

Ingredients

Bread flour - Bread flour has a protein content of 12 to 14% and is made out of hard wheat varieties. This makes it “stronger” than other types of flours and allows it to form stronger gluten networks which is essential for bread with a soft, creamy crumb and crispy crust.

- Bread flour has a protein content of 12 to 14% and is made out of hard wheat varieties. This makes it “stronger” than other types of flours and allows it to form stronger gluten networks which is essential for bread with a soft, creamy crumb and crispy crust. Whole wheat flour - Whole wheat flour adds a lovely nuttiness and earthiness to bread. I always add between 20 to 30% which is enough to impart a mild nuttiness but will not weigh down your bread. If you don’t keep any in your pantry, feel free to use all bread flour instead. You can even substitute the same amount of ancient grains like Kamut, einkorn or spelt.

- Whole wheat flour adds a lovely nuttiness and earthiness to bread. I always add between 20 to 30% which is enough to impart a mild nuttiness but will not weigh down your bread. If you don’t keep any in your pantry, feel free to use all bread flour instead. You can even substitute the same amount of ancient grains like Kamut, einkorn or spelt. Water - If possible try to use filtered, well or bottled water. It’s commonly thought that the chlorine and chemicals in tap water can negatively affect or even kill the microorganisms in sourdough.

- If possible try to use filtered, well or bottled water. It’s commonly thought that the chlorine and chemicals in tap water can negatively affect or even kill the microorganisms in sourdough. Salt - Not only does salt add flavor to your bread, it also helps strengthen the gluten network in your dough. Leave it out and your bread may collapse as it bakes.

Equipment

Mixing bowls: a large mixing bowl with lots of room to make your dough

a large mixing bowl with lots of room to make your dough Dutch oven: the easiest way to create steam in your oven

the easiest way to create steam in your oven Spatula or wooden spoon

Kitchen scale: precision is key with bread baking, measuring by weight is much more accurate than volume measures

Lame and razor blades: a specialized tool for scoring bread, if you don’t have one, use a sharp paring knife

a specialized tool for scoring bread, if you don’t have one, use a sharp paring knife Banneton: proofing basket, wicks excess moisture away from the dough as it proofs

proofing basket, wicks excess moisture away from the dough as it proofs Rice flour: prevents the dough from sticking to your proofing vessel and will not scorch in the oven

prevents the dough from sticking to your proofing vessel and will not scorch in the oven Proofing Box: a temperature controlled kitchen appliance that maintains a consistent temperature where fermentation can occur at an optimal level

Step-by-step instructions

There are quite a few steps involved in making sourdough bread and while it may seem daunting and confusing now, if you work at it, the process will begin to feel like second nature. You’ll develop a feel for your dough, and while your first few loaves may not be perfect, with each bake you’ll learn new lessons, gain expertise and improve your skills.

Activate your starter: Feed your starter at least 4 hours before you are ready to mix your dough. Ideally, you should use your starter when it is at its peak once it has doubled in volume, and before it sinks. Mix the dough: Combine the ingredients together in a large mixing bowl and stir until no traces of dry flour remain. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let it rest for 1 hour. Strengthen the dough: Complete a series of folds in 30 minute intervals. Let the dough rest for 1 hour after you’ve completed your last fold. Shape the dough: Shape the dough into a boule or a batard and place it into your proofing basket. Cold proof: Place the dough into the refrigerator overnight. This will slow down fermentation, and intensify the flavor of your bread. Preheat the oven: Preheat your oven to 500 F with the Dutch oven inside Score the dough: Cut a large gash on your dough, about ¼-inch deep. Scoring creates a weak point in your dough where steam can escape, this allows your dough to rise in the oven without bursting in random places. Bake with steam: Bake your bread for 25 minutes covered and 10 to 15 minutes uncovered, depending on how dark you want your crust.

How to strengthen your dough

Yeast and bacteria do most of the work in creating a really good loaf of bread. Our jobs as bread bakers is simply to create the right conditions to take advantage of their hard work. This mainly involves creating a strong and organized gluten network. Since this dough is quite wet, it will be quite difficult to knead. Most sourdough recipes are no-knead, instead you’ll complete a series of folds.

How to stretch and fold

Pick up one side of the dough and stretch it upward Fold the dough over itself, give the bowl a quarter turn and repeat until all sides are folded

How to coil fold

Pick up the middle of the dough and pull up until the ends release from the container Tuck the ends of the dough under

How to shape sourdough

Shaping coaxes your dough into its final form, and allows it to rise up instead of spread out. It also creates surface tension which results in a crispy crust. You can use this shaping method for either a boule (round) or batard (oval).

Turn your dough out on to a clean surface. Flip the dough over. Lightly flatten the dough out into a rectangle. Pick up the shorter sides of the cylinder and gather them towards the center. Gently place the dough inside your proofing basket, seam side up. Working with the longer side of the rectangle, fold the bottom of the dough towards the middle and the top over that (like you’re folding a letter). Pinch the seam shut. Wrap the towel over the top of the dough.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is sourdough bread healthier for you? Absolutely, the long fermentation process allows the microorganisms in sourdough to predigest flour making the nutrients in wheat easier for our bodies to absorb. Can I use all whole wheat flour for this recipe? No, here’s why: whole wheat flour absorbs water at a different rate than white flour, and needs a lot more water. Substituting it for the bread flour here would make your bread heavier and tougher. How can I stop the bottom of my sourdough bread from burning? During the second part of baking, transfer your bread to a parchment-lined baking sheet. What if I don’t have bread flour? Although not ideal, you could substitute all-purpose flour. I would not substitute a whole wheat, ancient grain or pastry flour in this recipe. Why is my sourdough dense and gummy? Dense and gummy bread is usually the result of under-fermenting. This is usually caused by using a starter that’s either weak or immature. Make sure your starter is robust and healthy before using it to make bread.



If you don’t think your starter is the problem, it may be because you did not ferment your dough for a long enough period of time. Try adding an hour or two to your bulk fermentation and making sure your dough has risen before shaping it. I don’t have a Dutch oven, how can I add steam? You can bake your loaf on a baking sheet, or a preheated pizza stone (if you have one). As your dough bakes, place a baking tray with water on the bottom of the oven. Remove the tray for the second half of baking.

Sourdough Bread Recipe

Basic Sourdough Bread Print Recipe Crusty, rustic sourdough bread with a creamy, airy crumb is one of the most rewarding bakes you will ever pull out of your oven. This step-by-step guide will show you how to make a loaf of sourdough in your home kitchen. Author: Hannah @ Make It Dough

Prep Time: 8 hours

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 18 hours Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Sourdough Starter 28 grams (2 tbsp) sourdough starter, unfed 56 grams (¼ cup) water 56 grams (½ cup) all-purpose flour Dough 270 grams (1 ⅓ cup) bread flour 30 grams (¼ cup) whole wheat flour 200 grams (¾ cup + 2 tbsp) water 100 grams (½ cup) sourdough starter, active 6 grams (1 tsp) salt Shaping 15 grams (1 tbsp) all-purpose flour 15 g grams (1 tbsp) rice flour Instructions Activate your starter: Mix the unfed starter, water and all-purpose flour in a small container. Let your starter ferment until doubled or tripled in volume (about 4 to 6 hours). Mix your dough: In a large mixing bowl, combine water and active sourdough starter. Stir until the starter is almost completely dissolved. Fold the whole wheat flour into the starter mixture. Add all of the bread flour and salt. Stir using a wooden spoon or your hands until no dry traces of flour remain. Fold the dough: Complete a set of stretch and folds by picking up one side of the dough and folding it over itself. Repeat until all sides are folded. Transfer the dough to a lightly-oiled bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let the dough rest for 1 hour. Strengthen the dough and bulk ferment: As your dough ferments, perform 3 to 4 sets of coil folds inside the bowl at 30 minute intervals, cover your bowl with plastic wrap after you complete each fold. Your dough should appear smooth and pass the windowpane test after the last fold. Bench rest: After your last fold, let the dough rest for 1 hour untouched in a warm place. Your dough should look puffy and should increase in volume during this period. Shape the dough: Prepare your proofing basket (you can use a small mixing bowl lined with a tea towel dusted with rice flour). Turn your dough out on a lightly-floured work surface. Lightly flatten the dough out into a rectangle (be gentle so you do not pop the air bubbles build up during fermentation). Fold the top of the dough towards the center and then fold the bottom of the dough over that, like you are folding a letter. Pick up the sides of the dough, fold it in half and place it in your proofing basket, seam-side up. Pinch the seam shut. Fold the tea towel over your dough. Cold proof: Place your dough inside the refrigerator and proof overnight. Prepare for baking: Preheat your oven to 500 F with a Dutch oven inside for at least an hour. Score: Turn your dough out on a piece of parchment paper. Cut a long slash with a sharp knife or a lame on the dough to let the steam escape. Bake: Place the dough with the parchment paper into the Dutch oven, turn. Bake for 30 minutes with the cover on and an additional 10 to 15 minutes with the cover off, depending on how dark you would like your crust. Serve: Transfer your baked loaf to a cooling rack. Let the dough cool completely, at least 2 hours, before slicing. Store: Store any leftover slices in a ziplock bag for up to 5 days at room temperature. Nutrition Serving Size: 1 slice

Calories: 112

Sugar: 0.5 g

Fat: 0.6 g

Carbohydrates: 22.4 g

Protein: 3.9 g