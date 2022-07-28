Hi! I'm Hannah, a home baker living in Tucson, AZ.
Founded in 2018, Make It Dough is a blog dedicated to sourdough and its many wonderful uses.
Here I share recipes for sourdough bread, creative sourdough discard ideas and tips that help home bakers make better bread in their kitchens.
My Story
I’m a home baker who became enthralled with sourdough after leaving a job at a tech startup. The act of refreshing my starter gave my days structure at a very uncertain time in my life and it also reinvigorated a love of food and cooking that was always inside of me.
Bread making gave me my passion, while Make It Dough allowed me to create a community where I could connect with other like-minded bakers who were equally obsessed with the world of fermentation and wild yeasts.
Stay Up to Date
Sourdough has truly changed my life
In 2019, Make It Dough was awarded the Reader’s Choice Award for Best Special Interest Blog by Saveur Magazine. The following year, I published my very first cookbook, Sourdough Every Day. A book that showcases my love for sourdough discard.
Today, I’m so grateful to work full time as a recipe developer and food photographer, both passions that my love of sourdough led me to.
My journey with sourdough is a testament that pursuing your passion is completely worthwhile and you owe it to yourself to live a life that's only filled with the things that you love.
Keep in touch!
If you have questions about recipes or ways we can work together, I'm only one email away! Feel free to reach out to me anytime at hello[at]makeitdough.com.