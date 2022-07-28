Sourdough has truly changed my life

In 2019, Make It Dough was awarded the Reader’s Choice Award for Best Special Interest Blog by Saveur Magazine. The following year, I published my very first cookbook, Sourdough Every Day. A book that showcases my love for sourdough discard.

Today, I’m so grateful to work full time as a recipe developer and food photographer, both passions that my love of sourdough led me to.

My journey with sourdough is a testament that pursuing your passion is completely worthwhile and you owe it to yourself to live a life that's only filled with the things that you love.