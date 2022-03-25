You won’t believe the flaky, buttery layers in these Sourdough Discard Biscuits. These homemade biscuits are so simple to make and are made so much better with a little tang from sourdough discard.

This is the biscuit recipe I’ve been searching for my entire life. Before making these, I thought the perfect biscuits could only come from a can. Flaky with layers upon layers of buttery, rich crumb and a slight sourdough tang, you won’t believe how easy they are to make! I promise after you make these Sourdough Biscuits, you’ll come up with an excuse to eat biscuits every day.

Baking with your sourdough discard

Biscuits are a type of quick bread leavened using chemical leaveners (baking soda and baking powder) instead of biological leaveners (commercial yeast or sourdough). Because you won’t be using your sourdough to make these biscuits rise you can bake with your sourdough discard straight from the refrigerator without activating or feeding it first.

Let’s make Sourdough Biscuits

What you’ll need

Sourdough Biscuit Ingredients

Sourdough discard – adds a lovely tang to the rich butteriness of these biscuits

Buttermilk – for super tender fluffy biscuits, always use buttermilk, the acidity reacts with the baking powder giving you pillowy soft biscuits that are out of this world! You can substitute milk in a pinch but your biscuits won’t be as tender.

Unsalted butter – imparts tons of flavor while the fat molecules coat the flour which prevents gluten development. As your biscuits bake, the water from the butter evaporates which creates hundreds of flaky layers. Remember to keep your butter cold!

All-purpose flour – all-purpose has the perfect amount of protein in it to create fluffy biscuits that maintain their structure, I would not recommend substituting whole wheat, but in a pinch you can use pastry or cake flour

Baking powder – main leavening agent that reacts with the buttermilk, it tenderizes the dough makes these biscuits rise and gives them a fluffy crumb

Baking soda – helps your biscuits brown better and balances the acidic flavors in the bake

Granulated sugar – adds a little bit of sweetness

Salt – brings out the flavor of the butter and discard

How to make flaky biscuit layers

To make hundreds of buttery, flaky layers, you’ll need to layer the biscuit dough by rolling, dividing and stacking the layers.

This creates multiple alternating layers of dough and butter, as your biscuits bake steam evaporates from the butter and the dough puffs up into delicious, tender, airy layers.

Shaping your biscuits

For your biscuit layers to rise fully, you’ll need to trim the edges of your biscuit dough. You can use a biscuit cutter to shape your dough, but I prefer to cut mine into squares because it creates less waste. If you prefer round biscuits you can use a biscuit cutter and there is no need to trim the edges after you pat your dough down.

Sourdough Discard Biscuits
Author: Make It Dough

Prep Time: 45 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Prep Time: 45 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Yield: 12 Biscuits
Notes
Make ahead instructions: Unbaked biscuits can be frozen up to 1 month. Freeze, uncovered, on baking sheet until solid, then transfer to a resealable plastic bag. Do not thaw before baking, but add a few minutes to the baking time.
Buttermilk substitutions: you really can't beat the texture that buttermilk imparts in these biscuits. However, if you don't have any on hand, feel free to sub whole milk mixed with 14 grams (1 tbsp) of vinegar or lemon juice, or sour cream or yogurt thinned out with a little bit of milk.