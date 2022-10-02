With a shiny, amber crust and a light but chewy texture, you'll love tearing into these delicious Soft Sourdough Pretzels. These are naturally-leavened using sourdough starter and no commercial yeast which makes them even more flavorful than your average pretzel.

The aroma of a fresh-baked pretzel is truly sublime. Opening the oven to these dark, amber pretzels with their shiny crust is so deeply satisfying. But nothing can beat the feeling of gratification you'll feel as you tear into one with it's pillowy crumb, knowing that you made them with your own hands in your home kitchen!

I usually make these pretzels at least once a year for our at-home Oktoberfest celebration. He requests them all-year long and doesn’t stop until I bake our yearly batch. Each year, they’ve come out better and better and now, I’m finally ready to share my recipe with you. There are a few steps involved and you’ll have to invest some time when making these pretzels but the effort is well worth it!

Jump to:

What Makes Pretzels Special

Pretzels start out like most other bread, with bread flour, water, salt and a little bit of butter. What makes them unique is their iconic shape, shiny, amber crust, chewy texture and a soft, tight crumb. To create a good pretzel, you’ll need to use a high-protein flour (12 to 14% protein content), develop a strong gluten network in your dough and give your pretzels an alkaline bath.

What You Need

Ingredients

Bread flour: High protein flour (12 to 14%) is essential for chewy pretzels

Water: Adds moisture and hydration

Sourdough starter: Leavens dough and adds a tangy flavor to the pretzels

Butter: Tenderizes dough, adds richness and flavor (substitute vegetable oil to make them vegan)

Barley malt syrup: Imparts sweetness, use brown sugar or honey if you don’t have any

Food-grade lye: Creates an alkaline solution that gelatinizes the surface which results in a shiny, amber crust

Pretzel salt: Large-grain salt that do not melt during baking

Equipment

Mixing bowls

Spatula

Safety glasses

Face mask

Chemical-resistant gloves

Food-grade lye

Silicone baking mat

Large baking sheet

Step-by-step instructions

Make the dough Knead the dough until smooth Your dough needs to develop a lot of gluten for your pretzels to have a chewy texture and smooth crust Let the dough rise until doubled in volume Place the dough in the refrigerator to proof overnight Divide the dough and pre-shape the dough into logs This will make shaping much easier Shape the dough after a 15 minute rest Let the dough rise for 1 hour at room temperature and freeze dough for 30 minutes Helps your pretzels hold their shape in the lye bath Carefully submerge pretzel dough into lye solution for 15 to 20 seconds Lye is highly caustic, use protective eyewear and gloves Transfer pretzels to a baking sheet lined with a silicone mat, sprinkle pretzel salt on top Score dough and bake at 450 F for 15 to 20 minutes

How to Shape Pretzels

The pretzel shape is iconic, and it’s not all form. Each part of the pretzel serves very specific function, different thickness results in varying textures from the thick, soft belly to the crisp, cracker-like arms.

Shaping tips

If your dough is difficult to roll out and continues to snap back, let it rest for another 5 to 10 minutes before continuing

Don't use flour on your work surface, the dough needs to stick to the work surface a bit for it to lengthen into a long rope

Always keep your dough covered, since this dough has a relatively low hydration it's very easy for it to dry out

1. Roll the dough into an 18-inch rope with tapered ends 2. Lightly grab the ends to form a U shape 3. Twist the ends into 2 loops 4. Fold the ends over and tack them to the sides of your pretzel

How to Safely Use Lye

Lye is extremely caustic and can be dangerous if it comes into contact with your skin. Be extremely careful and try your best not to splash. It’s important to use protective eyeware and chemical-resistant gloves, I even wore a face mask since the fumes can be a bit strong. To dispose of your lye solution, pour it down the drain or your toilet.

What’s the purpose of a lye bath? Lye is alkaline, dipping your pretzel dough in an alkaline solution gelatinizes the surface, this prevents your dough from rising more as it bakes, which results in a pretzel’s compact crumb and shiny, amber crust.

I don’t want to use lye. What can I do instead? If you don’t want to use lye you can poach your pretzel dough in baking soda. However, the crust on your pretzels won't be as shiny or dark and will be more bagel-like.



Baking Soda Method 1130 grams (6 cups) water

14 grams (1 tablespoon) barley malt syrup (sub. honey or brown sugar)

15 grams (2 tablespoons) baking soda Bring a large pot of water and barley malt syrup to a boil over high heat. Once the water begins to boil, lower to medium heat and add the baking soda (the water will bubble wildly so be careful here). Drop 2 or 3 pretzels into the pot and poach for 30 seconds on each side, flipping mid-way through. Place poached pretzels on prepared baking sheet.

I prefer using a silicone mat when baking my pretzels, I've found that they tend to get stuck to parchment paper

What do you eat sourdough pretzels with? In Germany, soft pretzels are traditionally eaten with soft butter and this has become my favorite way to enjoy these, especially when I eat them with homemade cultured butter. Here in the U.S., they are most commonly eaten with mustard or a beer cheese dip. How do you store sourdough soft pretzels? Once your pretzels have completely cooler, store any leftover in an airtight container, to prevent them from becoming stale, for up to 3 days. For longer term storage, wrap the pretzels in a double-layer of foil and a freezer bag for up to 2 weeks. Reheat pretzels in a 350 F oven for 10 minutes. Can I make this recipe vegan? Absolutely, just substitute vegetable oil or coconut oil for the butter in the recipe.

Sourdough Pretzels Print Recipe With a shiny, amber crust and a light but chewy texture, you'll love tearing into these delicious Soft Sourdough Pretzels. These are naturally-leavened using sourdough starter and no commercial yeast which makes them even more flavorful than your average pretzel. Author: Hannah @ Make It Dough

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 16 hours

Yield: 1 0 1 x Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Dough 600 grams (5 cups) bread flour 282 grams (1 ¼ cup) water 75 grams (⅓ cup) sourdough starter, mature and active 28 grams (2 tablespoons) butter 14 grams (1 tablespoon) barley malt syrup Lye Bath 900 grams (4 cups) cold water 28 grams (2 tablespoons) food grade lye Topping Pretzel salt for sprinkling Instructions Make the dough: Dissolve the sourdough starter and barley malt syrup in the water. Stir the bread flour into the water mixture, a third at a time. The dough will feel dry, incorporate the butter into the shaggy dough and continue kneading until all of the flour is hydrated. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let dough rest for 1 hour. Strengthen the dough: Turn the dough out on a clean work surface and knead for 5 to 10 minutes. Developing gluten is key for chewy pretzels so make sure your dough is completely smooth before you stop kneading. Your dough shouldn’t feel sticky, but if it does, coat your hands and work surface with a little bit of oil. Bulk ferment: Round the dough into a tight ball and place it in a clean, lightly-oiled bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let the dough rise in a warm place, untouched until doubled in volume, about 4 to 6 hours. Cold proof: Deflate the dough, round it into a tight ball. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let the dough rest in the refrigerator overnight. Pre shape the dough: Divide the dough into 10 equal portions. Flatten the dough into a rough rectangle. Roll the dough tightly into a 6-inch log, cover the dough with plastic wrap and let it rest for 15 minutes. Shape pretzels: Working with one portion of dough at a time, roll it into an 18-inch rope with tapered ends. Grab the tips and form a U shape. Twist the ends twice, and flip them over. Tack the ends to the sides and place the shaped dough on a baking sheet. Final proof: Let the shaped dough rise uncovered at room temperature for 1 hour or until the dough looks puffy, but not doubled. Place the dough in the freezer for at least 30 minutes. Prep: Preheat your oven to 500 F. Line two baking sheets with silicone mats. Lye bath: In a large glass or stainless steel bowl, dissolve 28 grams of food grade lye in 900 grams of cold water, use a stainless steel whisk to make sure all of the lye has dissolved. Using protective gear, carefully dip the frozen pretzel dough in the lye solution and submerge for 15 to 20 seconds. Place dough on prepared baking sheets, at least 2 inches apart. Bake: Sprinkle pretzel salt on pretzels while the surface of the dough is still wet. Score the dough using a lame or a sharp knife. Turn the temperature down to 450 F and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the pretzels are evenly browned. Transfer the pretzels to a wire rack. Enjoy and store: Enjoy freshly baked pretzels warm with butter or sweet brown mustard. These are best eaten the day they are baked, store any leftover pretzels in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Notes When in doubt, use weight over volume measures. Get creative! Top your pretzels with cinnamon sugar, Za'atar, sesame seeds, furikake or even Asiago cheese! Nutrition Serving Size: 1 pretzel

Calories: 261

Sugar: 1.4 g

Fat: 3.4 g

Carbohydrates: 48.3 g

Protein: 8 g