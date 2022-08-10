Work with me!

Convey your brand identity with beautiful imagery. Promote your products with tried and tested recipes
I'm a professional food photographer and recipe developer.
Before pursuing a full-time career in food media, I worked as a brand strategist and publicist for over 10 years. This gave me expertise in branding, media relations, social media and project management. I continue to apply these skills with every client I take on.
I know how important your brand story is, the value of messaging and what it means to meet your marketing goals.
If your brand is a good fit, I'd love to work with you!
Here are some ways we can work together:
- Recipe development
- Food photography
- Short-form video
- Sponsored content
- Social media partnerships
- Teaching and courses
Available for remote projects
I work with most of my clients on a remote basis. I have a project management system and technology in place to make working together at a distance easy and seamless.
Interested in an in-person shoot? If your project is the right fit, I'm always open! Don't hesitate to reach out so we can discuss specifics.
Who I've worked with
Contact
Want to hire me for a campaign or photography commission? Reach out to me with details of your project and I'll email you to schedule a discovery call.