Work with me!

I'm a professional food photographer and recipe developer.

Before pursuing a full-time career in food media, I worked as a brand strategist and publicist for over 10 years. This gave me expertise in branding, media relations, social media and project management. I continue to apply these skills with every client I take on.

I know how important your brand story is, the value of messaging and what it means to meet your marketing goals.

If your brand is a good fit, I'd love to work with you!