Soft and fudgy, these Sourdough Chocolate Cookies are made with three types of chocolate. Sourdough discard adds a delicious tang that perfectly balances the rich flavor of chocolate. This easy one bowl recipe is ready is less than an hour!

If I could only have 1 sweet thing for the rest of my life it would definitely be chocolate, so this triple chocolate cookie recipe was a no-brainer. These come highly recommended, with my boyfriend (who is my biggest critic) saying they are the best I’ve ever made!

If you like chocolate as much as I do, you’d love my Sourdough Crinkle Cookies.

All About Chocolate

These cookies are made with three different types of chocolate. Starting with dark chocolate melted into the dough which gives these cookies a great chewy and fudgy texture. Cocoa powder imparts a really rich chocolate flavor. Finally, chocolate chips add a rich texture and pockets of chocolate throughout the cookies.

These Sourdough Chocolate Cookies are all about chocolate so make sure you invest in the best quality you can find. I linked the specific chocolate brands I used in the ingredients list below.

A little bit of espresso accentuates the flavor of chocolate, if you can’t pull an espresso shot use strongly brewed coffee. If you don’t want to use coffee in these cookies, you can use black tea, Earl Gray or water. Lots of vanilla serves to enhance the flavor of chocolate.

Baking with Sourdough Discard

Sourdough discard adds a great tangy flavor to these cookies. Since you are not using it to make bread, your sourdough starter does not need to be activated or fed for it to work in this cookie recipe. So, you can use your discard directly from the fridge. Older discard will have a tangier, acidic flavor than freshly-fed sourdough starter. Both will work for this recipe, you’ll get a slightly different result but your cookies will still be delicious!

Love sourdough cookies? Check out my My Top 5 Sourdough Cookie Recipes.

Here’s what you need

Aside from high-quality chocolate, these Sourdough Chocolate Cookies are made up of pantry basics. These come together easily in one bowl with no special equipment required!

Ingredients

Butter: imparts richness and tenderness to these cookies

Espresso or strong brewed coffee: brings out the flavor of chocolate, sub an equal amount of water, Earl Gray or black tea

Dark chocolate: a little bit of melted dark chocolate give these an extra fudgy flavor

Brown sugar: adds richness and keeps these cookies soft

White sugar: imparts sweetness and gives these cookies structure

Sourdough discard: adds a delicious tang that balances the bitter richness of dark chocolate

Egg: binds the ingredients

Vanilla: lots and lots of vanilla brings out the flavor of chocolate

All purpose flour: the low protein content of all-purpose flour imparts a balance of tenderness and structure for these cookies

Baking powder: the main raising agent, helps these cookies rise and remain tender

Cocoa powder: imparts a rich chocolate flavor without making these cookies too bitter

Salt: brings out the flavor of the other ingredients

Chocolate chips: takes these cookies to the next level with pockets of chocolate throughout

Equipment

Small saucepan

Mixing bowls

Silicone spatula

Parchment paper

2 large baking sheets

Large cookie scoop

Step-by-step Instructions

1 - Melt chocolate in hot melted butter and strong brewed coffee 2 - Whisk sugars into cooled chocolate, butter mixture

3 - Fold in the sourdough discard, egg, vanilla, flour, salt, baking powder and cocoa powder 4 - Stir in the chocolate chips until well distributed throughout the dough

5 - Portion out the dough and arrange on a parchment lined baking sheet with room to spread 6 - Bake at 375 for 8 to 10 minutes

FAQ

Can I make this cookie dough ahead of time? Absolutely! You can make the cookie dough up to 1 week in advance. Portion out your cookie dough and refrigerate them on a parchment-lined cookie sheet covered with plastic wrap.



Unfortunately, this cookie dough doesn’t freeze well.

I don’t have enough sourdough discard, can I still make this recipe? Absolutely! Simply use the same proportion of freshly fed sourdough starter in the recipe. Your starter won’t add a strong tangy flavor to your cookies, but will still work.



If you don’t have a starter, but still want to try out this recipe, simply add 28 grams of all-purpose flour and 28 grams of water to your cookie dough. Why do my chocolate cookies taste chalky? Your cookies are over baked. Chocolate cookies have a tendency to taste chalky and have a dull flavor when they are baked for too long. These cookies need to be baked for 8 to 10 minutes at 375 F. Your cookies won’t be totally set after you take them out of the oven, let them fully cool on the baking sheet (about 30 minutes) before moving them. How long do these cookies last? These cookies last about 7 days stored in an airtight container at room temperature.

You may also like