Crunchy, fruity and sweet, Bostock looks and tastes fancy, you won't believe how easy it is to make. This French pastry is made out of leftover bread and a few pantry staples. It may not be as popular as French Toast, but it’s even tastier, quick to make and great for feeding a crowd.

What is Bostock?

Bostock is a French pastry made up of thick slices of brioche layered with fruit spread, almond paste, nuts and sprinkled with powdered sugar. It looks right at home in a pastry case next to croissants, pain au chocolat and mille feuille, just as delicious but takes a fraction of the time to make. I love having bostock for breakfast but it would be perfect as an easy dessert.

What you need

Bostock can be broken down into a simple formula and is endlessly adaptable. You can go as fancy or as basic as you want.

Brioche - soft buttery brioche is the traditional base for Bostock but any soft enriched bread would work, such as milk bread, challah or even soft sandwich bread

- soft buttery brioche is the traditional base for Bostock but any soft enriched bread would work, such as milk bread, challah or even soft sandwich bread Sugar syrup - a simple combination of water and sugar, makes the bread soft and sweet. Use fruit juice or wine to add more flavor to your syrup.

- a simple combination of water and sugar, makes the bread soft and sweet. Use fruit juice or wine to add more flavor to your syrup. Fruit spread - I love using easy homemade blueberry preserves, but any great-quality jam, jelly or even lemon curd would work

- I love using easy homemade blueberry preserves, but any great-quality jam, jelly or even lemon curd would work Almond paste (frangipane) - a mixture of ground nuts (usually almonds), butter, eggs, sugar and a little bit of flour, frangipane is easy to make at home but you can use store bought if you prefer

(frangipane) - a mixture of ground nuts (usually almonds), butter, eggs, sugar and a little bit of flour, frangipane is easy to make at home but you can use store bought if you prefer Flaked almonds or fruit (optional) - adds texture and makes for a lovely topping but totally optional

Equipment

parchment paper

baking sheet

butter knife or off-set spatula

mixing bowls

How to make Almond Bostock

Make almond paste Make sugar syrup Preheat oven to 350 F, line a baking tray with parchment paper Spread homemade blueberry preserves over bread Top with almond paste and flaked almonds, if using Bake for 15 minutes or until the almond paste is golden brown Dust with powdered sugar and serve warm

I don't have almonds. Can I use a different type of nut? Absolutely! Pistachio, walnuts or pecans would make a delicious substitute. Can I use another type of bread, if I don't have brioche? Yes, a soft, fluffy enriched bread like challah, milk bread, sandwich bread and even babka would all work. Is marzipan the same as almond paste? No, marzipan has a bit more sugar than frangipane (almond paste), it's sweeter and a little drier.

Bostock Pastry Print Recipe Crunchy, fruity and sweet, Bostock may look fancy but you won’t believe how easy it is to make. It may not be as popular as French Toast, but it’s even tastier, quick to make and great for feeding a crowd. Author: Hannah @ Make It Dough

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Yield: 4 servings 1 x Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Sugar Syrup 50 grams (¼ cup) granulated sugar 56 grams (¼ cup) water or white wine 8 grams (2 teaspoons) vanilla Frangipane 56 grams (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter 75 grams (⅓ cup) granulated sugar 60 grams 2 egg whites 75 grams (½ cup) almonds, or any other nut 20 grams (2 tablespoons) dark rum, optional 9 grams (1 tablespoons) all-purpose flour Bostock 4 thick slices brioche (about 1 ½ inches) 56 grams (¼ cup) homemade blueberry preserves or jam 113 grams (½ cup) almond paste 15 grams (3 tablespoons) flaked almonds Powdered sugar Instructions Make the frangipane: Fold unsalted butter and sugar together until dissolved. Stir in egg whites, almonds, rum (if using) and all-purpose flour until combined. Set aside. The mixture will make more than you need in the recipe, store leftovers in a jar in the refrigerator. Make sugar syrup: Combine water or wine and granulated sugar in a small saucepan over medium low heat. Cook, stirring until sugar dissolves completely, about 2 minutes. Stir in vanilla. Prep: Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Assemble Bostock: Brush sugar syrup on both sides of the bread. Spread 1 tablespoon of preserves or jam on one side of the bread. Layer 2 tablespoons of almond paste and a sprinkling of flaked almonds on top. Bake: Bake Bostock for 15 to 20 minutes or until almond paste appears golden brown. Serve: Sprinkle powdered sugar over Bostock before serving. Bostock is best enjoyed the same day it's baked, but keeps well for up to 2 days. Nutrition Serving Size:

Calories: 283

Sugar: 18.8 g

Fat: 10.3 g

Carbohydrates: 42.2 g

Protein: 7.1 g