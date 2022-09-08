Crunchy, fruity and sweet, Bostock looks and tastes fancy, you won't believe how easy it is to make. This French pastry is made out of leftover bread and a few pantry staples. It may not be as popular as French Toast, but it’s even tastier, quick to make and great for feeding a crowd.
What is Bostock?
Bostock is a French pastry made up of thick slices of brioche layered with fruit spread, almond paste, nuts and sprinkled with powdered sugar. It looks right at home in a pastry case next to croissants, pain au chocolat and mille feuille, just as delicious but takes a fraction of the time to make. I love having bostock for breakfast but it would be perfect as an easy dessert.
What you need
Bostock can be broken down into a simple formula and is endlessly adaptable. You can go as fancy or as basic as you want.
- Brioche - soft buttery brioche is the traditional base for Bostock but any soft enriched bread would work, such as milk bread, challah or even soft sandwich bread
- Sugar syrup - a simple combination of water and sugar, makes the bread soft and sweet. Use fruit juice or wine to add more flavor to your syrup.
- Fruit spread - I love using easy homemade blueberry preserves, but any great-quality jam, jelly or even lemon curd would work
- Almond paste (frangipane) - a mixture of ground nuts (usually almonds), butter, eggs, sugar and a little bit of flour, frangipane is easy to make at home but you can use store bought if you prefer
- Flaked almonds or fruit (optional) - adds texture and makes for a lovely topping but totally optional
Equipment
- parchment paper
- baking sheet
- butter knife or off-set spatula
- mixing bowls
How to make Almond Bostock
- Make almond paste
- Make sugar syrup
- Preheat oven to 350 F, line a baking tray with parchment paper
- Spread homemade blueberry preserves over bread
- Top with almond paste and flaked almonds, if using
- Bake for 15 minutes or until the almond paste is golden brown
- Dust with powdered sugar and serve warm
Absolutely! Pistachio, walnuts or pecans would make a delicious substitute.
Yes, a soft, fluffy enriched bread like challah, milk bread, sandwich bread and even babka would all work.
No, marzipan has a bit more sugar than frangipane (almond paste), it's sweeter and a little drier.
Bostock Pastry
- Prep Time: 20 minutes
- Cook Time: 20 minutes
- Total Time: 40 minutes
- Yield: 4 servings 1x
Ingredients
Sugar Syrup
50 grams (¼ cup) granulated sugar
56 grams (¼ cup) water or white wine
8 grams (2 teaspoons) vanilla
Frangipane
56 grams (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter
75 grams (⅓ cup) granulated sugar
60 grams 2 egg whites
75 grams (½ cup) almonds, or any other nut
20 grams (2 tablespoons) dark rum, optional
9 grams (1 tablespoons) all-purpose flour
Bostock
4 thick slices brioche (about 1 ½ inches)
56 grams (¼ cup) homemade blueberry preserves or jam
113 grams (½ cup) almond paste
15 grams (3 tablespoons) flaked almonds
Powdered sugar
Instructions
Make the frangipane: Fold unsalted butter and sugar together until dissolved. Stir in egg whites, almonds, rum (if using) and all-purpose flour until combined. Set aside.
The mixture will make more than you need in the recipe, store leftovers in a jar in the refrigerator.
Make sugar syrup: Combine water or wine and granulated sugar in a small saucepan over medium low heat. Cook, stirring until sugar dissolves completely, about 2 minutes. Stir in vanilla.
Prep: Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Assemble Bostock: Brush sugar syrup on both sides of the bread. Spread 1 tablespoon of preserves or jam on one side of the bread. Layer 2 tablespoons of almond paste and a sprinkling of flaked almonds on top.
Bake: Bake Bostock for 15 to 20 minutes or until almond paste appears golden brown.
Serve: Sprinkle powdered sugar over Bostock before serving. Bostock is best enjoyed the same day it's baked, but keeps well for up to 2 days.
Nutrition
- Serving Size:
- Calories: 283
- Sugar: 18.8 g
- Fat: 10.3 g
- Carbohydrates: 42.2 g
- Protein: 7.1 g
