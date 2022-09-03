These blueberry preserves are sweet and flavorful, the perfect topping for scones, biscuits and waffles. Using just a handful of blueberries and a few pantry staples (no pectin required!), you’ll have delicious preserves in just 30 minutes.

Since creating my sourdough starter and learning how to make sourdough bread at home, I’ve been passionate about making everything from scratch. In the last 4 years, I’ve learned how to make fresh tomato sauce, fresh fruit syrups and even homemade cultured butter. Out of everything, I probably make these preserves the most. I love that I can make it at the last minute and have a delicious topping for my breakfast even if I don’t have any store bought jam or jelly.

No pectin needed!

Blueberries are naturally high in pectin, a starch that is used to thicken jams and jellies. These preserves don’t need to be as thick as jam, so we won’t be using it for this recipe. If I want a thicker consistency, I use cornstarch since I always have it in my pantry. If using, dissolve the cornstarch in water first and make sure your blueberry mixture is simmering or you’ll end up with clumps of cornstarch in your preserves.

Small batch

This recipe makes a small batch, about 16 oz, so I don’t usually bother canning. This is enough to have for breakfast with a little bit leftover to enjoy for up to a week. You will have to refrigerate any leftovers.

What you need

Ingredients

Fresh or frozen blueberries

Sugar

Water

Lemon juice

Cornstarch (optional)

Equipment

Small saucepan

Silicone spatula or wooden spoon

Kitchen scale

Jar

Step-by-step instructions

Time needed: 30 minutes. Combine blueberries, sugar, lemon juice and water in a small saucepan Bring mixture to a boil, turn down the heat to medium low and let simmer until blueberries have broken down Dissolve cornstarch in a little bit of water and stir it into the preserves Continue to simmer until preserves reach your desired consistency



What is the difference between blueberry jam and blueberry preserve? Preserves have larger pieces of fruit while jam is made with mashed fruit and is usually thicker. How long do blueberry preserves last? Since these preserves are not canned they only last about a week and need to be refrigerated. To preserve the shelf life, you'd have to can your preserves. Why are my blueberry preserves so thin and watery? If your preserves are too watery, just let it simmer at a higher temperature for a few minutes longer. If it's still too thin, add a little bit more dissolved cornstarch.

Easy Blueberry Preserves (no pectin) Print Recipe Use fresh or frozen blueberries and a few pantry staples (no pectin required) to make these easy blueberry preserves. Author: Hannah @ Make It Dough

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 30 minutes 1 x Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 150 grams (1 cup) fresh or frozen blueberries 50 grams (¼ cup) granulated sugar 7 grams (½ tablespoon) lemon juice 56 grams (¼ cup) water, plus more to thicken ½ teaspoon cornstarch (optional) Instructions Combine blueberries, sugar, lemon juice and water in a small saucepan, bring the mixture to a boil. Turn the heat down to medium low and let the mixture simmer for 15 minutes or until the blueberries have completely broken down. Dissolve the cornstarch in about 1 tablespoon of water. With the mixture on a low simmer, add the dissolved cornstarch into the saucepan. Continue cooking until the preserves reach your desired consistency, about 5 to 10 minutes. Serve warm on top of biscuits, scones or waffles. Store any leftovers in the refrigerator for up to a week. Nutrition Serving Size: 1 tablespoon

Calories: 9

Sugar: 2 g

Fat: 0 g

Carbohydrates: 2.3 g

Protein: 0 g