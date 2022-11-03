This Sourdough Pie Crust is buttery, flaky, tender and impossible to mess up! Butter and sourdough discard impart a rich flavor that serves as the perfect backdrop for any delicious fillings.

Learning how to make pie crust opens a world of baking possibilities: galettes, pies, empanadas, tarts and so much more! Pie crust is notoriously difficult to get right and I’ve had my share of tough, dry, leathery pie crust with the dreaded soggy bottom. A good pie crust is crispy, flaky and tender yet sturdy enough to stand up to juicy fruit or rich custard fillings without becoming chewy or soggy. Although difficult to achieve, it’s not impossible.

Foolproof flaky pie crust

Pie crust requires delicate handling to avoid the development of too much gluten. As a bread maker, I had a tendency to overwork my dough which would result in a crust that was tough and dry. It took me quite some time to get my crust perfect, time and again I’d go through the entire process of making dough, rolling it out, assembling a complicated pie, only for all my butter to leak out of the crust and my pie to bake up tough and soggy. But I was determined to get it right! It wasn’t until I discovered lamination that my pie making finally turned a corner!

I learned this method from the pie master herself, Erin Jean McDowell from her book, The Book on Pie. In her book, she advises heavy-handed bakers, like me, to take the extra step to roll out and fold pie dough after mixing and light kneading. Similar to making rough-puff pastry, folding arranges the dough into layers and layers of butter and flour. When baked, the water in the butter evaporates creating steam which results in hundreds of flaky layers.

How to laminate pie dough

I know what you’re thinking. Do I really need to add an extra step to the already laborious process of making pie? The answer is complicated. If you’re already successful with creating flaky, tender pie crusts then you can totally skip lamination. But if you’re tired and frustrated with your pie making journey thus far, then I urge you to try it out! I promise it’s much easier than you think.

1) Roll your chilled pie dough out into a circle about ⅛-inch thick 2) Fold the dough in thirds like a letter

3) Fold the top and bottom edge towards the center over each other 4) Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours before using

You'll end up with a smooth, easy-to-work with dough that will bake up into a flaky, tender crust sturdy enough to hold up to any fruit, cream or even savory fillings.

Tips for success

Keep everything cold: start with cold ingredients and try your best to keep your dough cold throughout the process. If you feel your butter becoming too soft or melty, wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 15 to 30 minutes before continuing.

Weigh your ingredients: Pie dough depends on exact ratios of flour, fat and water. Measuring your ingredients by weight is more accurate than volume.

Be conservative with bench flour: Don't be afraid to use flour on your surface and rolling pin to prevent your dough from sticking, however don't use too much or it may dry out your crust and adversely affect the texture of your crust.

What You Need

Ingredients

Sourdough discard - Sourdough discard adds a little moisture and a delicious tangy, slightly cheesy flavor to the crust.

Water - Activates the gluten in the flour and binds all the ingredients together.

All-purpose flour - Low protein flour imparts a tender texture to this crust.

Salt - Enhances the flavor of butter and sourdough discard.

Butter - Tenderizes the gluten in the dough and acts as the main leavener for the crust.

Equipment

Kitchen scale

Mixing bowls

Plastic wrap

Rolling pin

Baking with Sourdough Discard

When incorporated into buttery pastry, sourdough discard imparts a delicately tangy, almost cheesy flavor that’s not overly savory. Pie crust gets all its leavening from the steam that evaporates from the butter as it bakes. Since you won’t use it to make bread rise, you can use unfed sourdough or sourdough discard straight from the refrigerator. Freshly fed sourdough will have a milder flavor than discard that’s been kept in the fridge for weeks, both will work but you’ll get slightly different results.

Step-by-step instructions

1) Cut the butter into ½-inch cubes. 2) Dissolve the sourdough discard in water

3) Rub the butter into the flour and salt 4) Stir the starter mixture into the flour

5) Gather dough up into a ball and refrigerate for 1 hour 6) Laminate the dough (see instructions)

How much does this recipe make?

This recipe makes enough for 1 double crust pie or 2 single crust pies. You can also use this pie crust to make 1 large galette or 4 mini galettes.

Now that you’ve perfected your dough skills, try your sourdough pie crust in these recipes: Apple Pie, Pear Galette, Beef Empanadas.

Extra Flaky Sourdough Pie Crust Print Recipe This Sourdough Pie Crust is buttery, flaky, tender and impossible to mess up! Butter and sourdough discard impart a rich flavor that serves as the perfect backdrop for any delicious fillings. Author: Hannah @ Make It Dough

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour

Yield: 1 double crust pie 1 x Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 226 grams (2 sticks) butter 56 grams (¼ cup) water, plus more if needed 56 grams (¼ cup) sourdough discard 210 grams (1 ¾ cup) all-purpose flour 6 grams (1 teaspoon) salt Instructions Prep: Cut the butter into ½ inch cubes. Place them in the refrigerator until ready to use. Stir the sourdough discard in water until almost completely dissolved. Set aside. Cut the butter into the flour: In a large mixing bowl, toss the butter, salt and all-purpose flour together making sure all the butter pieces are completely coated. Use your fingers to squeeze the butter pieces into flat discs, continue working the butter into the flour by rubbing everything together using your palms. Make the dough: Make a well in the center of your flour mixture and pour the discard mixture in the center. Use a stiff spatula or sturdy wooden spoon to toss the flour and discard mixture together. Using your hands, begin lightly kneading and bringing the dough together, until it comes together in a cohesive mass (it’s ok if it looks a little dry). Add more water a tablespoon at a time if the crust is too crumbly. Wrap the dough in a piece of plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Laminate the dough: Unwrap the dough and place it on a clean, floured surface. Dust your rolling pin with flour and flatten the dough out into a large circle, about ⅛-inch thick. Fold the edges of the dough towards the center over one another, like you’re folding a letter. Fold the top and bottom edges over one another. Chill: Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before using. Use: Roll the dough out to use in your favorite pie or pastry recipe. Storage: Refrigerate the dough for up to a week or freeze for ip to 1 month. Notes When in doubt use weight over volume measures Nutrition Serving Size: 1 slice

Calories: 320

Sugar: 0.3 g

Fat: 23.3 g

Carbohydrates: 24.4 g

Protein: 3.9 g