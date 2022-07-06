These sourdough pancakes are fluffy and light with a delicious tang thanks to the addition of sourdough discard. You can make the batter overnight or whip it up in the morning! Serve these pancakes for an extra special breakfast with homemade cultured butter and great quality syrup.

To me, pancakes signify relaxed, laid back weekends when we have all the time in the world to sit, talk and enjoy breakfast. Just thinking of making them instantly puts me in a great mood.

There are a few extra steps involved in making these but each one is totally worth it! Trust me these are the lightest, fluffiest sourdough pancakes you’ll ever have. Sourdough discard adds a lovely flavor to these pancakes, without making them taste overly sour.

Recipe Box Series

This sourdough pancake recipe is part of my Recipe Box Series with Imperial Sugar. Each month, I’ll be releasing recipes for classic recipes made with a sourdough twist. You can look forward to comforting classics like Sourdough Sticky Buns, Sourdough Fudge Brownies, Apple Pie with Sourdough Crust, Sourdough Pumpkin Bundt Cake and Sourdough Monkey Bread.



Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar whipped with egg whites creates a super easy meringue which imparts structure and lightness to these sourdough pancakes making them fluffy and almost souffle-like.



I’m so grateful to Imperial Sugar for making the Recipe Box Series possible and so proud to be partnering with a company with such a long tradition of producing such high-quality products. Imperial Sugar products are 100% pure cane sugar, non-GMO and provide consistently delicious results.

Can I use sourdough starter straight from the fridge for pancakes?

Since you are not using your sourdough discard for leavening, you can use it directly from the fridge. Baking soda, baking powder and egg whites are the main leaveners for this recipe, while sourdough adds a delicious tangy flavor and imparts the benefits of fermentation (if you allow your batter to sit overnight).

What you need

Ingredients

All-purpose flour – Lower protein content of all-purpose flour is perfect for making soft fluffy pancakes. I would not substitute whole wheat flour or bread flour for this recipe.

Whole milk – Adds hydration and flavor. You can substitute skim milk or a non-dairy milk if that’s all you have.

Sour cream – Adds richness and tenderizes the pancakes. You can substitute yogurt, creme fraiche, ricotta cheese or cottage cheese, if you don’t have any sour cream on hand.

Sourdough discard – Adds a delicious tang, and ferments the batter if you opt to mix the batter overnight.

Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Pure Cane Sugar – Adds sweetness and helps egg whites build structure and aerate.

Vanilla extract – Adds flavor

Baking powder – The main leavener, tenderizes and adds fluffiness to the pancakes

Baking soda – Balances the acidity, adds lightness and helps with browningKosher salt – Enhances the flavor of the all the other ingredients in the batter

Unsalted butter – Adds richness to the batter

Egg yolk – Adds richness and color.

Egg whites – The secret to these pancakes! Whipped egg whites makes these pancakes feel light as air and gives them a texture similar to souffle. Adding 2 extra egg whites will make your pancakes even fluffier, it’s optional but definitely recommended.

Tools

Mixing bowl

Non-stick skillet

Spatula

Fish spatula

Whisk

Hand mixer or stand mixer

Wire rack

Step-by-step instructions

Mix sourdough discard, milk, sour cream vanilla extract, egg yolk and butter Fold all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt into the wet ingredients Whip egg whites and Imperial Sugar Granulated Sugar together until thick, shiny and soft peaks form

Gently fold the egg whites into the batter, its ok if a few streaks remain Cook ⅓ cup of batter in a nonstick skillet over medium heat for 3 minutes Place cooked pancakes on a wire rack on a baking tray in the oven set at 200 F

Overnight option

To make this batter overnight, wait to add the baking soda, baking powder and egg whites until the next day. Both the these chemical leaveners and the whipped egg whites will lighten and aerate the pancake batter. You want to preserve their effect until just right before you are ready to cook your pancakes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are my sourdough pancakes flat? Your baking soda and baking powder may no longer be active. If your leaveners have been in your pantry for longer than 6 months, test your baking powder and baking soda by adding ¼ tsp to a small amount of vinegar. If the mixture doesn’t fizz then it is no longer active and has outlived its usefulness.

Why are my sourdough pancakes gooey? Your pan may have been too hot. If your heat is too high, the outside of your pancakes will burn before the inside can cook fully. Cook pancakes at a medium heat to make sure the interior set and cooks before the outside scorches. Can you freeze these pancakes? These pancakes freeze beautifully! Freeze them in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper for about 3 hours. Once fully frozen, store the pancakes in a ziplock bag, try to get as much of the air out of the bag as possible to prevent freezer burn.



To reheat: Preheat the oven to 350 F, place the pancakes in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake for 5 to 7 minutes.

Are sourdough pancakes healthy? Fermentation makes flour much easier to digest and makes nutrients more easily available to our bodies. Making your batter overnight will make these sourdough pancakes much healthier!

Fluffy Sourdough Discard Pancakes Print Recipe Slightly tangy and extremely fluffy, you’ll love using your discard to make these sourdough pancakes. If you plan ahead you can make the batter overnight or the same day for a quick breakfast. Author: Hannah @ Make It Dough

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 3 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Yield: 10 pancakes 1 x Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Pancake Batter 75 g (⅓ cup) sourdough discard 120 g (1 cup) all-purpose flour 113 g (¼ cup) whole milk 113 g (½ cup) sour cream 50 g (¼ cup) Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Pure Cane Sugar 7 g (1 tablespoon) vanilla extract ¼ teaspoon baking soda 5 g (¾ teaspoon) baking powder ¼ teaspoon Kosher salt 28 g (2 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted 1 large egg, separated 2 egg whites (optional) For Frying 42 g (3 tablespoons) olive oil or vegetable oil 28 g (2 tablespoons) unsalted butter Instructions Combine wet ingredients: Combine sourdough discard, milk, sour cream, egg yolk and melted butter in a large mixing bowl. Stir until no traces of discard or egg yolk remain. Make the batter: Whisk together all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Fold half of the dry ingredients into the sourdough discard mixture until fully incorporated. Add the remaining dry ingredients into the batter, folding gently until only a few traces of dry flour remain. Be careful not to overwork the batter or your pancakes will be rubbery. ***Overnight option: Gently fold the all-purpose flour into the wet ingredients, stir until no traces of flour remain but be careful not to overwork the batter. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let the mixture ferment at room temperature (about 72F) overnight. Only add the baking soda, baking powder and salt into the batter on the day you are ready to cook your pancakes. Whip the egg whites: Whip the egg whites until foamy, about 2 minutes. Add the Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Pure Cane Sugar and continue whipping until the egg whites look thick, glossy and soft peaks form. Fold a little bit of the egg whites into the batter, until no traces remain, this will help lighten the batter and prevent the egg whites from deflating. Prep: Preheat the oven to 200 F, place a baking tray with a wire rack into the oven. Cook the pancakes: Heat up a tablespoon of butter and a drop of vegetable oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook ⅓ cup of batter, do not crowd your pan. Only fry 2 or 3 pancakes at a time. Fry pancakes for 2 minutes on one side, flip and cook for another minute. Place cooked pancakes on the wire rack to keep them warm while you cook the rest of the batter. Enjoy: Serve pancakes with a pat of cultured butter and good quality syrup! Notes If in doubt, use weight over volume measurements. Use a little bit of oil when frying your pancakes to prevent your butter from burning. If you are mixing your batter overnight, don’t add the baking soda and baking powder or fold the egg whites in until right before you are ready to cook your pancakes. A non-stick skillet is essential for making these pancakes, if you don’t have one, use a well-seasoned cast-iron pan. Don’t use a stainless steel skillet. You’ll need to whip egg whites into a really easy meringue for these pancakes, so you will need to use a hand mixer or stand mixer for this recipe. Nutrition Serving Size: 1 pancake

Calories: 144

Sugar: 6.1 g

Fat: 4.6 g

Carbohydrates: 20.6 g

Protein: 4.8 g Keywords: pancakes, breakfast, sourdough pancakes