Use your sourdough discard in these Sourdough Waffles. Hearty, tender and so satisfying, they can be made quick for an easy breakfast or overnight. You’ll love these waffles with toppings like fresh fruit, maple syrup, homemade fruit syrup, homemade cultured butter or whipped cream.

Making waffles with sourdough discard

Waffles made with sourdough starter make every morning feel special. Since you don’t need to babysit them in a skillet, they are much easier to make than other breakfast faves like sourdough pancakes or sourdough crumpets. Sourdough discard brings a satisfyingly chewy, spongier texture than a conventional waffle which can often feel too airy and hollow.

Sourdough discard also adds a delicious tang to these sourdough waffles without making them overwhelmingly sour. This recipe uses baking soda as the main leavener, it aerates the batter and tenderizes the waffles. Because you won’t be using it as a leavener, you can use an unfed sourdough starter or sourdough discard straight from the refrigerator. If you’re using sourdough that’s been in the fridge for weeks it will add more acidity and a tangier flavor, which you won’t get when using a freshly fed starter. Both will work for this recipe but you’ll get different results. Personally, I prefer using a more mature discard because I like the flavor it adds to my sourdough waffles.

Make Ahead Instructions

You can either make this waffle batter on the morning off or the day before. In testing, I found that making the batter in advance results in a lighter, crispier waffle. The longer rest period allows the gluten you built during mixing to relax and the starch molecules to swell, resulting in a light and fluffy interior.

If you don’t have the foresight to let your batter rest overnight, don’t worry your waffles will taste delicious in their own way, but will be a little denser, cakier and not as crispy.

What You Need

Ingredients

Whole milk - imparts moisture and binds the ingredients together, I love using whole milk because it also imparts fat to the batter which results in a much more flavorful and tender waffle (sub skim milk or a plant based milk if that’s what you have on hand)

- imparts moisture and binds the ingredients together, I love using whole milk because it also imparts fat to the batter which results in a much more flavorful and tender waffle (sub skim milk or a plant based milk if that’s what you have on hand) Unsalted butter - adds richness for flavor and weakens the gluten which results in a soft, tender waffle

- adds richness for flavor and weakens the gluten which results in a soft, tender waffle All-purpose flour - the low protein content in all-purpose flour imparts tenderness to these waffles, do not substitute for bread flour or your waffles will be tough

- the low protein content in all-purpose flour imparts tenderness to these waffles, do not substitute for bread flour or your waffles will be tough Whole wheat flour - adds a nutty flavor and hearty texture, you can omit and substitute all-purpose, rye, spelt or einkorn flour if you don’t have any whole wheat on hand

- adds a nutty flavor and hearty texture, you can omit and substitute all-purpose, rye, spelt or einkorn flour if you don’t have any whole wheat on hand Sourdough discard - imparts a delicious tanginess and unique spongy texture to these waffles

- imparts a delicious tanginess and unique spongy texture to these waffles Baking soda - helps with browning, the main leavener, tenderizes and aerates the batter

- helps with browning, the main leavener, tenderizes and aerates the batter Salt - brings out the flavor of the other ingredients

- brings out the flavor of the other ingredients Apple cider vinegar - tames the bitterness of the baking soda (sub lemon juice or white vinegar)

- tames the bitterness of the baking soda (sub lemon juice or white vinegar) Eggs - adds richness, lift, flavor and binds the ingredients in the waffles (sub pumpkin, bananas or applesauce to make these waffles vegan)

- adds richness, lift, flavor and binds the ingredients in the waffles (sub pumpkin, bananas or applesauce to make these waffles vegan) Brown sugar - imparts sweetness

- imparts sweetness Vanilla extract - adds flavor

Equipment

Belgian Waffle Maker - You’ll need a 7-inch waffle maker for this recipe, preferably one with deep ridges. I have an old Oster model that we purchased almost 6 years ago. It was relatively cheap, nonstick and still works great (in fact I’d love to upgrade but it won’t break!), however I think it’s been discontinued. The one I’ve linked here is not the one I have but is highly recommended by both America’s Test Kitchen and Bon Appetit.

Mixing bowl

Kitchen scale or measuring cups

Spatula

My favorite toppings

Homemade cultured butter

Fresh fruit (peaches, berries, strawberries)

Stewed fruits (apples, peaches, pears)

Homemade whipped cream

Homemade fruit syrups

Maple syrup

How to Make Waffles with Sourdough Starter

1. Heat the milk and butter in a small saucepan until butter is melted 2. Whisk in egg, sourdough discard, apple cider vinegar, vanilla and brown sugar 3. Fold in the all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, apple cider vinegar, vanilla and brown sugar 4. Cook batter in waffle maker set to medium high for 5 to 7 minutes

What do sourdough waffles taste like? Sourdough waffles are slightly sweet with a nutty flavor; it has a hearty texture and spongy interior. Sourdough discard imparts a delicious tangy flavor to the waffles without making them overwhelmingly sour. How long does sourdough waffle batter last? Waffle batter will last inside the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Can I make these with all whole wheat flour? These waffles are made with a small amount of whole wheat flour. Adding just a little bit to the batter imparts a sweet, nutty flavor that I love, without making the waffles too dense. You can substitute other types of flour such as rye, spelt, Kamut, einkorn or even corn flour. If you don’t have any on hand feel free to use all all-purpose flour.



Do not substitute whole wheat for the all-purpose flour in this recipe or your waffles will be too dense, dry and tough. How many carbs are in sourdough waffles? There are 77 grams of carbs in a 7-inch waffle.

Small Batch Recipe

I usually make small batches of everything I create since there are only 2 of us in our household. This recipe makes about 3 waffles, if you want to make more simply double the recipe.

Sourdough Waffles (Quick or Overnight)

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 50 minutes

Yield: 3 waffles 1 x

Diet: Vegetarian Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 282 grams (1 ¼ cup) whole milk 56 grams (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter 1 large egg 113 grams (½ cup) sourdough discard 35 grams (2 tablespoons) brown sugar 3 grams (½ teaspoon) apple cider vinegar 8 grams (2 teaspoons) vanilla extract ¼ teaspoon baking soda 8 grams (1 teaspoon) kosher salt 30 grams (¼ cup) whole wheat flour 120 grams (1 cup) all-purpose flour Instructions Make batter: Heat whole milk and butter in a small saucepan over medium heat until the butter melts. Transfer to a mixing bowl and let the milk cool slightly. Whisk egg, sourdough discard, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar and vanilla extract in to the milk mixture until no traces of egg or discard remain. Stir in baking soda, salt and whole wheat flour until all of the flour is hydrated. Gently fold the all-purpose flour into the batter a third at a time. Rest: Let the batter rest for 30 minutes or overnight. The rest period allows the gluten to relax, the flour to fully hydrate and starch to swell up resulting in tender and crispier waffles. Batter will be good for up to 2 days after its made. Cook waffles: While your batter rests, preheat your waffle maker to medium high heat. Once your waffle maker is ready, cook 1 cup (226 grams) of batter for 5 to 7 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve: These waffles are best enjoyed right out of the waffle maker. Serve with your favorite toppings. Store: I prefer to store any leftover batter and cook my waffles fresh everytime, but these also freeze beautifully. Simply freeze any leftover waffle segments on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Store in a ziplock bag once fully frozen. For the best results, reheat in a toaster oven. Notes If in doubt, use weight over volume measures Nutrition Serving Size: 1 waffle

Calories: 542

Sugar: 18 g

Fat: 18.3 g

Carbohydrates: 77.6 g

Protein: 15.8 g Keywords: breakfast, sourdough discard