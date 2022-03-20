Sourdough Banana Bread is the best way to use up excess discard and overripe bananas. Moist and plush with a rich banana and molasses flavor thanks to the addition of brown sugar, this bread comes together quickly with ingredients you probably already have in your pantry.
Falling in love with Banana Bread
I’ve never been a big fan of bananas and to this day I can’t simply eat one. However, overtime I’ve learned to love the flavor of bananas in smoothies and baked goods, especially in this Sourdough Discard Banana Bread and my Sourdough Discard Banana Snack Cake.
Since falling in love with Banana Bread I’ve set out to create a recipe that is delicious with lots of banana flavor but is easy, quick and unfussy. Using oil instead of butter gives this bread an incredibly moist and light texture while the addition of a little bit of brown sugar and lots of overripe bananas ensures this bread has lots of flavor.
Recipe Box Series
This Sourdough Discard Banana Bread recipe is part of my Recipe Box Series with Imperial Sugar. Each month, I’ll be releasing recipes for classic bakes made with a sourdough twist! You can look forward to comforting classics like Sourdough Fudge Brownies, Apple Pie with Sourdough Crust, Sourdough Pumpkin Bundt Cake and Sourdough Monkey Bread.
Sugar is such a vital part of every dessert, it imparts flavor, texture, moisture, and without it, it would be impossible to make our favorite bakes. I use a combination of Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar and Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar in this cake. The granulated sugar gives the cake structure and lightness, while brown sugar adds moisture and rich molasses flavor. If you don’t have brown sugar on hand, feel free to use all granulated sugar (but your cake will be missing some flavor and texture). I would not recommend skipping the granulated sugar for this bake or your cake may turn out too dense and gummy.
I’m so grateful to Imperial Sugar for making the Recipe Box Series possible and so proud to be partnering with a company with such a long tradition of producing such high-quality products. Imperial Sugar products are 100% pure cane sugar, non-GMO and provide consistently delicious results.
Baking with sourdough discard
Sourdough discard adds a great tangy flavor to this Sourdough Banana Bread. You can bake with your discard directly from the fridge. Since you are not using it as the main leavening agent, your sourdough starter does not need to be activated or fed for it to work in this recipe. Your discard will affect the flavor of this cake. If you’re using sourdough that’s been in the fridge for weeks it will add more acidity to your cake, which you won’t get when using a freshly fed starter. Both will work for this recipe but you’ll get different results.
Here’s what you’ll need!
- All-purpose flour – The low protein content of all-purpose flour imparts a fluffy texture to this loaf, I would not recommend substituting whole wheat
- Granulated sugar and brown sugar – Granulated sugar imparts sweetness while brown sugar keeps the bread moist and adds a deep molasses flavor.
- Eggs – Imparts stability and structure
- Baking soda – The main leavening agent, helps the bread rise as it bakes.
- Sourdough discard – Adds tanginess and keeps the banana bread moist and fresh for days longer
- Vegetable oil – Tenderizes the crumb
- Salt – Enhances sweetness and flavor of the bread
- Over-ripe bananas – Bananas at the peak of their ripeness are key to the success of this banana bread, make sure bananas are spotted or almost black
- Cinnamon – Brings out the flavor in bananas
- Walnuts – Adds a textural contrast, optional but highly recommended
Special equipment:
Let’s make Sourdough Banana Bread
Mash the bananas
Make the batter
Transfer the batter to the prepared loaf pan and bakePrint
Sourdough Discard Banana Bread
- Prep Time: 30 minutes
- Cook Time: 60 minutes
- Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes
- Yield: 1 loaf 1x
Description
Sourdough Banana Bread is the best way to use up excess discard and overripe bananas. Moist, tender with a rich banana and molasses flavor thanks to the addition of brown sugar, this bread comes together quickly with ingredients you probably already have in your pantry.
Ingredients
Batter
180 g (1 ⅓ cup) all-purpose flour
8 g (1 tsp) baking soda
¼ tsp ground cinnamon
4 g (½ tsp) kosher salt
200 g (1 cup) Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
25 g (2 tbsp) Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
2 large eggs
75 g (⅓ cup) sourdough discard
113 g (½ cup) vegetable oil
340 g (1 ⅓ cup) overripe bananas
100 g (1 cup) walnuts (optional)
Instructions
Prep: Preheat the oven to 350 F/177 C. Grease and line one 9 by 4-inch loaf pan with parchment paper. Mash bananas and set aside.
Mix the dry ingredients: Whisk the all-purpose flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt together until no clumps remain. Set aside.
Mix the wet ingredients: Beat the eggs and sugars together until the mixture appears fluffy and lighter in color. Slowly drizzle in the vegetable oil, whisking constantly. Fold the mashed bananas and sourdough discard in until no traces of discard remain.
Make batter: Fold flour mixture in a third at a time. Add the walnuts in with the last addition of the flour mixture (if using). Only stir the batter until the last traces of flour remain, be careful not to overwork the batter or your banana bread may turn out dense and rubbery.
Bake: Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Let the loaf cool in the pan for 15 minutes and then remove the banana bread from the pan and transfer to a wire rack to cool.
Enjoy and store: Slice and serve the banana bread warm. Store leftover slices in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.
Notes
- Fold the sourdough discard thoroughly into the batter until fully incorporated or you may end up with rubbery spots in your cake
- Don’t be tempted to open the oven door too soon or your cake will sink and may end up dense
- When in doubt, always use the weight measures over volume measures