With an intense banana and a rich peanut butter flavor, this Sourdough Discard Banana Snack Cake will be your new favorite way to use up overripe bananas and excess discard.

I absolutely love banana bread, but when I accumulate too many overripe bananas, I love making this peanut butter banana snack cake! It's lighter and airier than a normal banana bread with a rich flavor thanks to the addition of sourdough discard and peanut butter.

What you need

All-purpose flour - the low protein content of all-purpose imparts a soft, tender texture to this cake

- the low protein content of all-purpose imparts a soft, tender texture to this cake Baking soda - the main leavening agent, makes the cake rise and helps with browning

- the main leavening agent, makes the cake rise and helps with browning Kosher salt - intensifies the flavors of the rest of the ingredients

intensifies the flavors of the rest of the ingredients Peanut butter - adds a rich flavor to the cake

Unsalted butter - adds richness and softness

- adds richness and softness Granulated sugar - adds sweetness, structure and tenderizes the crumb

- adds sweetness, structure and tenderizes the crumb Sourdough discard - adds a tangy flavor and added moisture which makes this cake taste fresher for longer

- adds a tangy flavor and added moisture which makes this cake taste fresher for longer Whole milk - loosens up the batter and adds moisture

- loosens up the batter and adds moisture Eggs - adds richness and structure

- adds richness and structure Overripe bananas - overripe bananas are essential for great results, it adds sweetness and intense flavor

- overripe bananas are essential for great results, it adds sweetness and intense flavor Vanilla extract - adds a rich flavor and additional sweetness

- adds a rich flavor and additional sweetness 70% chocolate (optional) - I love topping my snack cake with chocolate chunks but you can substitute with nuts or dried fruit

Step-by-step instructions

Whisk together flour, baking soda and salt Cream peanut butter, butter and sugar using an electric mixer Add eggs in one at a time Stir in bananas, sourdough discard and vanilla into batter Fold flour mixture into batter a third at a time, alternating with milk to loosen up the batter Pour batter into prepared baking pan Sprinkle chopped chocolate over batter Bake cake at 350 F for 40 to 50 minutes

Sourdough Discard Banana Snack Cake Print Recipe With an intense banana and a rich peanut butter flavor, this Sourdough Discard Banana Snack Cake will be your new favorite way to use up overripe bananas and excess discard. Author: Hannah @ Make It Dough

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 50 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Yield: 16 slices 1 x Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 156 grams (1 ⅓ cup) all-purpose flour 6 grams (½ teaspoon) salt 3 grams (¼ teaspoon) baking soda 56 grams (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, softened 75 g (⅓ cup) peanut butter 250 g (1 ¼ cup) granulated sugar 100 grams (2 large) eggs 56 g (¼ cup) sourdough discard 7 g (2 teaspoons) vanilla or rum 28 grams (2 tablespoons) milk 227 grams (3 whole) overripe bananas, mashed 60 grams (2 oz) chocolate chunks Instructions Preheat your oven to 350 F (176 C). Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper. Whisk together flour, salt and baking soda and set aside. Using a stand mixer or hand mixer, cream together the peanut butter, butter and sugar until the mixture appears light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time until each is fully combined. Add bananas, sourdough discard and vanilla until well-incorporated. Fold in half of the flour mixture with a spatula until the flour is hydrated. Add milk and the remaining flour until fully incorporated but do not overmix or your cake may turn out rubbery. Pour batter into your prepared baking pan and bake cake for 40 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Keywords: cake, banana cake, banana recipes