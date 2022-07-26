With an intense banana and a rich peanut butter flavor, this Sourdough Discard Banana Snack Cake will be your new favorite way to use up overripe bananas and excess discard.
I absolutely love banana bread, but when I accumulate too many overripe bananas, I love making this peanut butter banana snack cake! It's lighter and airier than a normal banana bread with a rich flavor thanks to the addition of sourdough discard and peanut butter.
What you need
- All-purpose flour - the low protein content of all-purpose imparts a soft, tender texture to this cake
- Baking soda - the main leavening agent, makes the cake rise and helps with browning
- Kosher salt - intensifies the flavors of the rest of the ingredients
- Peanut butter - adds a rich flavor to the cake
- Unsalted butter - adds richness and softness
- Granulated sugar - adds sweetness, structure and tenderizes the crumb
- Sourdough discard - adds a tangy flavor and added moisture which makes this cake taste fresher for longer
- Whole milk - loosens up the batter and adds moisture
- Eggs - adds richness and structure
- Overripe bananas - overripe bananas are essential for great results, it adds sweetness and intense flavor
- Vanilla extract - adds a rich flavor and additional sweetness
- 70% chocolate (optional) - I love topping my snack cake with chocolate chunks but you can substitute with nuts or dried fruit
Step-by-step instructions
- Whisk together flour, baking soda and salt
- Cream peanut butter, butter and sugar using an electric mixer
- Add eggs in one at a time
- Stir in bananas, sourdough discard and vanilla into batter
- Fold flour mixture into batter a third at a time, alternating with milk to loosen up the batter
- Pour batter into prepared baking pan
- Sprinkle chopped chocolate over batter
- Bake cake at 350 F for 40 to 50 minutes
Sourdough Discard Banana Snack Cake
- Prep Time: 30 minutes
- Cook Time: 50 minutes
- Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes
- Yield: 16 slices 1x
Ingredients
156 grams (1 ⅓ cup) all-purpose flour
6 grams (½ teaspoon) salt
3 grams (¼ teaspoon) baking soda
56 grams (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter, softened
75 g (⅓ cup) peanut butter
250 g (1 ¼ cup) granulated sugar
100 grams (2 large) eggs
56 g (¼ cup) sourdough discard
7 g (2 teaspoons) vanilla or rum
28 grams (2 tablespoons) milk
227 grams (3 whole) overripe bananas, mashed
60 grams (2 oz) chocolate chunks
Instructions
Preheat your oven to 350 F (176 C). Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper.
Whisk together flour, salt and baking soda and set aside.
Using a stand mixer or hand mixer, cream together the peanut butter, butter and sugar until the mixture appears light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time until each is fully combined.
Add bananas, sourdough discard and vanilla until well-incorporated.
Fold in half of the flour mixture with a spatula until the flour is hydrated. Add milk and the remaining flour until fully incorporated but do not overmix or your cake may turn out rubbery.
Pour batter into your prepared baking pan and bake cake for 40 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
Comments
mamadolson says
Hi - I made this recipe today. It's not clear when to add the peanut butter. Reading over the recipe, I thought either with the butter and sugar or with the sourdough discard. So I opted for the later. The texture looked good. It's in the oven now and I'll let you know.
Make It Dough says
So sorry about that! It was an oversight on the recipe that I just corrected. I hope you enjoyed the cake!
Evie says
Hi Hannah! Just made this today and kept looking for when to add the chocolate chips and how much, but I think it’s missing from the recipe.
Make It Dough says
Oh no! I usually just top with chocolate chips. Thank you for catching this! I'll be sure to edit the recipe.