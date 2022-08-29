Latest Recipes

Roasted Tomato and Red Pepper Sauce
Made with fresh tomatoes and sweet bell peppers, this Roasted Tomato and Red Pepper Sauce is incredibly flavorful, subtly sweet and so easy to make. Roasting brings out all of the rich flavors of vegetables and saves you from standing over a hot stove. Sponsored by Erath Wines My favorite meal A plate of sourdough...
Sourdough Waffles (Quick or Overnight)
Making these Crispy Sourdough Discard Waffles has become my favorite way to start the day. Topping them with a super easy homemade blueberry syrup makes for an extra special (but low effort) breakfast.
Sourdough Chocolate Babka
Tender, fluffy brioche bread with ribbons of rich dark chocolate filling and sticky sweet simple syrup coating, this Sourdough Chocolate Babka will be your new favorite indulgence. Using sourdough starter makes for a really flavorful brioche, while coating the baked babka with simple syrup keeps the babka tasting fresh and moist for days. Sponsored by...
Basic Sourdough Bread
Crusty, rustic sourdough bread with a creamy, airy crumb is one of the most rewarding bakes you will ever pull out of your oven. The process takes about 2 days and although there may be a lot of steps involved, this guide will show you exactly how to make a basic sourdough bread with a...
Sourdough Discard Banana Snack Cake
With a lighter crumb, intense banana and a rich peanut butter flavor, this Sourdough Discard Banana Snack Cake will be your new favorite way to use up overripe bananas and excess discard.
Sourdough Discard Blondies
Gooey with a crackly top, and decadent brown sugar flavor, these sourdough blondies are out of this world. The flavor of sourdough adds a much-needed complexity that tames and perfectly complements the sweetness of this sugary treat.
Fluffy Sourdough Discard Pancakes
These sourdough pancakes are fluffy and light with a delicious tang thanks to the addition of sourdough discard. You can make the batter overnight or whip it up in the morning! Serve these pancakes for an extra special breakfast with homemade cultured butter and great quality syrup. Sponsored by Imperial Sugar To me, pancakes signify...
How to Make Cultured Butter (and Buttermilk)
Luscious, creamy, slightly tangy and made with only 3 ingredients, cultured butter is such a special treat. Spreading it on a piece of toast is my absolute favorite way to enjoy sourdough bread. In this post, I’lll teach you everything you need to know about making butter at home, whether you choose to culture it...