Moist, soft and loaded with juicy blueberries, these Sourdough Blueberry Muffins are the best breakfast treat. The acidity of sourdough discard tenderizes gluten and adds brightness resulting in a delicious muffin that’s tender and not chewy. Sprinkling a little bit of sugar on top before baking results in tall, crunchy irresistible muffin tops.

Recipe Box Series

This Sourdough Blueberry Muffin recipe is part of my Recipe Box Series with Imperial Sugar. Each month, I’ll be releasing recipes for classic bakes made with a sourdough twist. You can look forward to comforting classics like Sourdough Sticky Buns, Sourdough Fudge Brownies, Apple Pie with Sourdough Crust, Sourdough Pumpkin Bundt Cake and Sourdough Monkey Bread.

Sugar is such a vital part of every dessert, it imparts flavor, texture, moisture, and without it, it would be impossible to make our favorite bakes. I use a combination of Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar in these muffins. The granulated sugar gives these muffins structure and lightness, and adding a dusting of sugar before baking ensures you have tall, crunchy muffin tops.

I’m so grateful to Imperial Sugar for making the Recipe Box Series possible and so proud to be partnering with a company with such a long tradition of producing such high-quality products. Imperial Sugar products are 100% pure cane sugar, non-GMO and provide consistently delicious results.

Baking with sourdough discard

Sourdough discard adds a great tangy flavor and moisture that helps these blueberry muffins stay moist and tasting fresh for days longer. Since you are not using your sourdough discard to leaven bread, you can make these Sourdough Blueberry Muffins with discard directly from the refrigerator.

Since each sourdough starter is unique, the flavor that yours adds to these muffins will be unique to you. If you’re using sourdough discard that’s been in the fridge for weeks it will add a more distinctive flavor to your muffins, which you won’t get when using a freshly fed starter. Both will work for this recipe but you’ll get different results.

Looking for more sourdough discard recipes?

What you need to make this recipe

All-purpose flour – The low protein content of all-purpose flour imparts a fluffy texture to these muffins. Substituting another type of flour will negatively affect the result of your bake.

Baking powder – The main leavening agent, and helps these muffins rise in the oven.

Sourdough discard – The acidity of sourdough discard tenderizes gluten and adds brightness resulting in a delicious muffin that’s tender and not chewy. Discard also adds moisture which helps keep them tasting fresh for days longer.

Kosher salt – Essential for any bake, salt enhances all the flavor of all the other ingredients in the recipe.

Sugar – Imparts sweetness and softness, sugar is essential to these muffins and changing the amount of sugar added to the batter will negatively affect your results.

Buttermilk – Reacts with baking powder to help the domed tops rise even taller.

Butter – Adds richness, flavor and moisture.

Eggs – Provides structure, richness and color.

Blueberries – The defining ingredient in this bake. You can use fresh or frozen, toss them in flour before incorporating them in the batter so they don’t sink to the bottom as your muffins bake.

Bake at a high heat and don’t be tempted to open the oven door too early!

Sourdough Blueberry Muffins Author: Hannah @ Make It Dough

Prep Time: 45 mins

Cook Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 1 hour

Prep Time: 45 mins

Cook Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 1 hour Print Recipe Description Moist, soft and loaded with juicy blueberries, these Sourdough Blueberry Muffins are the best breakfast treat. The acidity of sourdough discard tenderizes gluten and adds brightness resulting in a delicious muffin that’s tender and not chewy. Sprinkling a little bit of sugar on top before baking results in tall, crunchy irresistible muffin tops. Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x Muffin Batter 113 g (½ cup) sourdough discard 113 g (½ cup) unsalted butter, melted 75 g (⅓ cup) buttermilk 200 g (1 cup) Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar 2 large eggs 12 g (3 tsp) vanilla extract 200 g (1 ⅔ cup) all-purpose flour 10 g (2 tsp) baking powder 6 g (1 tsp) Kosher salt Mix-ins and Toppings 216 g (1 ½ cup) blueberries, fresh or frozen 9 g (1 tbsp) all-purpose flour 25 g (2 tbsp) Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar Instructions Prepare for baking: Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line 6 cavities in each muffin tin with muffin liners (if using) and spray the edges of the lined muffin cavities with baking spray. Mix the wet ingredients: Combine the sourdough discard, melted cooled butter, buttermilk, Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar, eggs and vanilla extract. Whisk until the sugar has fully dissolved and no traces of starter and eggs remain. Sift together the dry ingredients: Sift together the all-purpose flour, baking powder and salt over a piece of parchment paper. Mix the batter: Add a third of the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and stir until no dry bits of flour remain. Fold in the flour in thirds, being careful not to overwork the batter. It’s ok if a few traces of dry flour remain after the last addition. Fold in the blueberries: Toss the blueberries in a tablespoon of flour. Fold the blueberries into the batter. Fill two muffin tins: Divide the muffin batter in 12 portions (about 86 to 90 grams in each cavity). Sprinkle tops with Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar. Bake: Bake the muffins for 15 to 20 minutes or until the tops are golden brown (turn the oven temperature down to 375 F if your muffins seem like they are browning too quickly. Enjoy and store: Allow the muffins to cool in the muffin tin for 15 minutes. These are best eaten the day they are baked but they can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days. Notes When in doubt, use gram over volume measures.

Why did my muffins sink?

They never rose in the oven because your baking powder is no longer active. If your baking powder has been in your pantry for longer than 6 months, test it by adding a ¼ tsp to a small amount of vinegar. If it does not fizz then it is no longer active and has outlived its usefulness.



You opened the oven too soon. Baking these muffins at a high temperature helps them rise and their exterior to set faster than the crumb can fully bake. Without the support of a solid interior, opening the oven door prematurely will cause the top to collapse under its own weight. Unfortunately, once your muffins have collapsed they will lose their light, airy structure and will turn out dense.



You didn’t use a kitchen scale. Baking is all about getting your ratio of ingredients just right. Although I provide volume measurements in this recipe, I highly recommend using a kitchen scale. Measuring ingredients using cups and spoons can be very inaccurate and could negatively affect the results of your bake Can I use whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose?

I would not recommend substituting whole wheat flour for all-purpose flour in any recipe. Whole wheat flour absorbs water at a different rate than all-purpose flour, this will transform the consistency of your batter and your muffins will turn out tough and dense. If you want to bake using whole wheat flour you’d be better off searching for a recipe that specifically calls for it, since the recipe developer has probably already accounted for its unique qualities.

Can I use frozen blueberries?

Yes! Frozen blueberries work just as well as fresh blueberries in this recipe. Just don’t thaw them before adding them to your muffins or your batter may turn blue.

Can I use my sourdough starter straight from the refrigerator?

Yes! Since you will not be using it to leaven bread, you can use your starter straight from the refrigerator.