Fresh pasta is so much easier to make than it seems. Just like baking bread, I was always intimidated by making fresh pasta but after making Sourdough Pasta for the first time, it’s been my absolute favorite way to use up my excess discard.

Nothing beats the taste and texture of homemade pasta, make it once and you’ll realize it’s totally worth the effort. With only a few simple ingredients, you’ll have fresh pasta that is sure to impress your friends and family. My favorite way to serve this pasta is with simple sauces like pesto or this roasted tomato sauce.

My favorite way to enjoy Sourdough Pasta is with simple sauces like this roasted tomato sauce

Cooking with sourdough discard

In addition to imparting a delicious tangy flavor to your Sourdough Pasta, sourdough discard also makes it more nutritious and easier to digest when you allow it to ferment for a longer period. Since you are not using it to make bread, your sourdough starter does not need to be activated or fed to work in this recipe.

What you need to make Sourdough Pasta

All-purpose or 00 flour – Pasta is traditionally made with 00 flour, a low-protein flour that’s milled very finely. 00 flour can be purchased at most specialty grocery shops or online. But if you don’t have any on hand, I’ve used all-purpose flour with great results.

– Pasta is traditionally made with 00 flour, a low-protein flour that’s milled very finely. 00 flour can be purchased at most specialty grocery shops or online. But if you don’t have any on hand, I’ve used all-purpose flour with great results. Semolina flour – Semolina flour is made of Durum Wheat, a harder type which gives this pasta a nice bite. If you don’t have any in your pantry, feel free to substitute with all-purpose or even whole wheat!

– Semolina flour is made of Durum Wheat, a harder type which gives this pasta a nice bite. If you don’t have any in your pantry, feel free to substitute with all-purpose or even whole wheat! Sourdough discard – Discard imparts a slight tang in this sourdough pasta and if you allow your pasta to ferment for an extended period, you’ll enjoy the nutritional benefits of sourdough.

– Discard imparts a slight tang in this sourdough pasta and if you allow your pasta to ferment for an extended period, you’ll enjoy the nutritional benefits of sourdough. Egg – Binds the dough together, I like to add an extra yolk to my dough for extra richness.

– Binds the dough together, I like to add an extra yolk to my dough for extra richness. Salt – Brings out the flavor in your pasta.

Let’s make sourdough pasta!

Pasta simply means paste in Italian, so this recipe starts with a paste. I like to mix my dough on a large butcher block. I start with a mound of flour and create a well in the center with high walls to prevent the eggs and starter from spilling from the sides. Use a fork to make a paste with the starter, eggs and flour. Slowly incorporate all of the flour into the dough using your hands or cut the ingredients together with a bench scraper.

Once all of the flour has been hydrated, knead the dough thoroughly to develop the gluten structure in the pasta, strong gluten bonds will allow you to roll out your pasta dough into long sheets. You can allow the dough to ferment for 24 hours to continue to develop its flavor or roll it out after allowing it to rest for at least 2 hours. The rest period will allow the gluten to relax and make the dough easier to roll out.

Rolling out and shaping your pasta

The hardest part about making pasta is rolling it out and shaping it. I always use a pasta machine to roll out and cut my sourdough pasta, however you can definitely do this by hand. It’s more time consuming of course, but this dough is so nice and pliable that it is definitely doable.

Rolling your pasta out with a pasta machine

Divide your dough into two portions. Flatten one portion of dough into a flat-shaped oval, wrap the other portion in plastic wrap. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out into a rectangle less than 6 inches wide and thin enough to fit into your pasta machine set at the thickest setting. Feed the dough through the rollers and repeat while gradually reducing the settings until you reach your desired thickness. I personally like to roll my dough out to the third lowest setting on my machine and then use my cutting attachment to cut it into my desired shape.

Rolling and cutting your sourdough pasta by hand

To roll out your dough by hand, divide the dough into two portions. Working with one portion at a time, use a rolling pin to flatten out the dough into a long rectangle. Get the dough as thin as you can, preferably enough so you can see the outline of your fingers through the sheet of pasta.

Starting at the shorter end closest to you, fold the sheet of pasta into a 2 to 3 inch long rectangle. Using a sharp knife, cut the dough into your desired width.

clock clock icon cutlery cutlery icon flag flag icon folder folder icon instagram instagram icon pinterest pinterest icon facebook facebook icon print print icon squares squares icon heart heart icon heart solid heart solid icon Sourdough Pasta Author: Make It Dough

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 1.5 minute

Total Time: 16 minute

Yield: 2 servings 1 x Print Recipe Description Fresh pasta is so much easier to make than it seems. Just like baking bread, I was always intimidated by making fresh pasta but after making Sourdough Pasta for the first time, it’s been my absolute favorite way to use up my excess discard. Ingredients Scale 1x 2x 3x 120 grams (1 cup) all-purpose or 00 flour 40 grams (⅓ cup) semolina flour 6 grams (1 tsp) salt 1 egg 1 egg yolk 75 grams (⅓ cup) sourdough discard Instructions Make the dough: Place flours and salt on a butcher block or large plate and create a mound with tall walls and a large well in the center. Add egg, egg yolk and sourdough discard in the center of the well. Using a fork, break the egg yolks and stir in the sourdough discard. While keeping the walls intact, begin incorporating the flour into the egg and discard paste until a majority of the flour has been mixed in. Work mixture until all dry bits of flour have been hydrated. This may take a while, but don’t worry the ingredients will be integrated eventually. Knead the dough until smooth. Allow the dough to rest: Wrap the dough in plastic and allow it to ferment at room temperature (75 F / 23 C) for at least 2 hours. Ferment dough (optional): After 2 hours, place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or up to 48 hours to ferment. Cut and roll pasta: Cut and roll your pasta by hand or using a pasta machine. Cook the pasta: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Drop the pasta into the water while gently separating the strands. Cook the pasta for 60 to 90 seconds, this pasta cooks very quickly so make sure you watch for doneness. Serve and enjoy: Drain the pasta, toss with a little olive oil to prevent from sticking and serve with the sauce of your choice. Keywords: pasta, sourdough pasta