Fresh pasta is so much easier to make than it seems. Just like baking bread, I was always intimidated by making fresh pasta but after making Sourdough Pasta for the first time, it’s been my absolute favorite way to use up my excess discard.

Nothing beats the taste and texture of homemade pasta, make it once and you’ll realize it’s totally worth the effort. With only a few simple ingredients, you’ll have fresh pasta that is sure to impress your friends and family. My favorite way to serve this pasta is with simple sauces like pesto or this roasted tomato sauce.  

My favorite way to enjoy Sourdough Pasta is with simple sauces like this roasted tomato sauce

Cooking with sourdough discard

In addition to imparting a delicious tangy flavor to your Sourdough Pasta, sourdough discard also makes it more nutritious and easier to digest when you allow it to ferment for a longer period. Since you are not using it to make bread, your sourdough starter does not need to be activated or fed to work in this recipe.

What you need to make Sourdough Pasta

  • All-purpose or 00 flour – Pasta is traditionally made with 00 flour, a low-protein flour that’s milled very finely. 00 flour can be purchased at most specialty grocery shops or online. But if you don’t have any on hand, I’ve used all-purpose flour with great results.  
  • Semolina flour – Semolina flour is made of Durum Wheat, a harder type which gives this pasta a nice bite. If you don’t have any in your pantry, feel free to substitute with all-purpose or even whole wheat!
  • Sourdough discard – Discard imparts a slight tang in this sourdough pasta and if you allow your pasta to ferment for an extended period, you’ll enjoy the nutritional benefits of sourdough. 
  • Egg – Binds the dough together, I like to add an extra yolk to my dough for extra richness. 
  • Salt – Brings out the flavor in your pasta.

Let’s make sourdough pasta!

Pasta simply means paste in Italian, so this recipe starts with a paste. I like to mix my dough on a large butcher block. I start with a mound of flour and create a well in the center with high walls to prevent the eggs and starter from spilling from the sides. Use a fork to make a paste with the starter, eggs and flour. Slowly incorporate all of the flour into the dough using your hands or cut the ingredients together with a bench scraper.

Once all of the flour has been hydrated, knead the dough thoroughly to develop the gluten structure in the pasta, strong gluten bonds will allow you to roll out your pasta dough into long sheets. You can allow the dough to ferment for 24 hours to continue to develop its flavor or roll it out after allowing it to rest for at least 2 hours. The rest period will allow the gluten to relax and make the dough easier to roll out.

Rolling out and shaping your pasta

The hardest part about making pasta is rolling it out and shaping it. I always use a pasta machine to roll out and cut my sourdough pasta, however you can definitely do this by hand. It’s more time consuming of course, but this dough is so nice and pliable that it is definitely doable. 

Rolling your pasta out with a pasta machine

Divide your dough into two portions. Flatten one portion of dough into a flat-shaped oval, wrap the other portion in plastic wrap. Using a rolling pin, roll the dough out into a rectangle less than 6 inches wide and thin enough to fit into your pasta machine set at the thickest setting. Feed the dough through the rollers and repeat while gradually reducing the settings until you reach your desired thickness. I personally like to roll my dough out to the third lowest setting on my machine and then use my cutting attachment to cut it into my desired shape. 

Rolling and cutting your sourdough pasta by hand

To roll out your dough by hand, divide the dough into two portions. Working with one portion at a time, use a rolling pin to flatten out the dough into a long rectangle. Get the dough as thin as you can, preferably enough so you can see the outline of your fingers through the sheet of pasta. 

Starting at the shorter end closest to you, fold the sheet of pasta into a 2 to 3 inch long rectangle. Using a sharp knife, cut the dough into your desired width. 

Sourdough Pasta

  • Author: Make It Dough
  • Prep Time: 30 minutes
  • Cook Time: 1.5 minute
  • Total Time: 16 minute
  • Yield: 2 servings 1x
Description

Fresh pasta is so much easier to make than it seems. Just like baking bread, I was always intimidated by making fresh pasta but after making Sourdough Pasta for the first time, it’s been my absolute favorite way to use up my excess discard. 

Ingredients

120 grams (1 cup) all-purpose or 00 flour

40 grams (⅓ cup) semolina flour

6 grams (1 tsp) salt

1 egg 

1 egg yolk 

75 grams (⅓ cup) sourdough discard

Instructions

Make the dough: Place flours and salt on a butcher block or large plate and create a mound with tall walls and a  large well in the center. Add egg, egg yolk and sourdough discard in the center of the well. 

Using a fork, break the egg yolks and stir in the sourdough discard. While keeping the walls intact, begin incorporating the flour into the egg and discard paste until a majority of the flour has been mixed in.

Work mixture until all dry bits of flour have been hydrated. This may take a while, but don’t worry the ingredients will be integrated eventually. Knead the dough until smooth.

Allow the dough to rest: Wrap the dough in plastic and allow it to ferment at room temperature (75 F / 23 C) for at least 2 hours.

Ferment dough (optional): After 2 hours, place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or up to 48 hours to ferment. 

Cut and roll pasta: Cut and roll your pasta by hand or using a pasta machine. 

Cook the pasta: Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Drop the pasta into the water while gently separating the strands. Cook the pasta for 60 to 90 seconds, this pasta cooks very quickly so make sure you watch for doneness. 

Serve and enjoy: Drain the pasta, toss with a little olive oil to prevent from sticking and serve with the sauce of your choice. 

48 Comments Add yours

  1. elainebaird says:
    June 5, 2019 at 1:31 am

    love the sourdough pasta recipe

    1. Make It Dough says:
      June 5, 2019 at 10:41 am

      Thank you!!

  2. Linda says:
    June 10, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Thanks for telling us about your Einkorn experiment – because that’s what I was going to use! I’m Celiac, and by using Einkorn flour, I can eat my sourdough bread…I thought this might be a nice change!

    1. Make It Dough says:
      June 11, 2019 at 10:06 am

      I’m dying to try making pasta with Einkorn again now that I’m a little bit more confident in my pasta-making abilities. I’m sure it could work!

  3. Deb says:
    June 12, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    Made your sourdough pasta and it was wonderful! The dough, sat in the fridge for 48 hrs., was so easy to work with. I didn’t need the pasta machine at all. Thank you!
    Recipe made enough for 2 adults with enough leftover for lunch for 1.

    1. Make It Dough says:
      June 13, 2019 at 11:20 am

      So glad it turned out well for you!

  4. Katherine says:
    July 13, 2019 at 7:35 pm

    This recipe looks lovely and easy! Do you ever dry your pasta to use later? If so, how well does it work out for you? Any tips? Thanks!

    1. Make It Dough says:
      July 19, 2019 at 5:19 am

      I have and it turns out great! Although I haven’t stored mine for an extended period of time.

    2. Marti says:
      April 3, 2020 at 10:05 am

      I dry mine all the time but I store it in the freezer. Works just fine – take out what you need and put it straight into boiling water.

      1. Make It Dough says:
        April 12, 2020 at 4:54 pm

        I’m so glad that works! I get asked this all the time, but I usually cook all my pasta at once and never have enough to store in the freezer to try!

  5. brianackerly says:
    July 21, 2019 at 1:40 pm

    I made this once before and made it by hand and knife cut the pasta. Tonight I’m using an automatic pasta machine to mix and extrude the dough. I can easily leave it on the counter for two hours, but not looking forward to scraping out the machine to refrigerate the dough. Can I just leave it on the counter for four hours, or should I compromise with three, then extrude the pasta?

    1. Make It Dough says:
      July 26, 2019 at 2:53 pm

      I’m sorry for the late response! I’ve made this recipe before without the additional fermentation in the refrigerator and it turns out just fine. Were you able to make your pasta? If so, how did it turn out?

    2. Tara says:
      October 18, 2020 at 11:38 am

      Hello! I know this comment is from over a year ago but I was wondering if you (Brian) had success using this in the automatic pasta machine! I was planning to try that tonight but I know the machines can be fussy about ratios.

  6. Shalva Levine says:
    February 10, 2020 at 1:15 am

    I made this pasta. Excellent. Thank you.

  7. Roses1 says:
    February 24, 2020 at 1:35 pm

    What is sourdough discard? Not sure what people mean by that.
    I have a huge jar of sourdough starter that I just removed 2 cups of, to mix with water, flour, & salt to make bread. Some say feed the starter just before you mix your bread dough, some people say just use your starter without feeding, then feed the starter after you take what you need for baking your sour dough bread. Which is it?

    1. Make It Dough says:
      February 24, 2020 at 8:23 pm

      There are as many ways to maintain a sourdough starter as there are bakers. In my case, I bake almost everyday and never keep my starter in the fridge so I feed my starter everyday. When I’m not baking, I still feed my starter but discard all but a tiny proportion of it. The discard or whatever starter I won’t be feeding is kept in a jar in the fridge, and used for recipes like cookies and pastas where it does not need to be strong enough to leaven bread.

      I find I get the best results in my bread when I feed (activate) my starter 4 hours before I mix my final dough.

    2. Michaela says:
      November 14, 2020 at 9:30 am

      Do you think I can use this recipe for lasagna sheets? I mean lasagne cooks for a longer time, do you think this fresh pasta will be ok for that?

  8. Marti says:
    April 3, 2020 at 10:02 am

    I’ve made this recipe several times. Always turns out great! Easy to make and tastes awesome. Love that I can use my excess sourdough and not have to waste it. Never buy pasta at a store anymore.❤️

    1. Make It Dough says:
      April 3, 2020 at 1:58 pm

      I’m so happy this recipe works for you! It’s my absolute favorite.

  9. Bianca says:
    April 6, 2020 at 1:27 am

    We made this tonight as our first attempt at making pasta. I threw all the ingredients in the bread maker & set on pasta dough. Then followed the recommended rest times. The pasta was really easy to form into angel spaghetti & tasted amazing! Thankyou

    1. Make It Dough says:
      April 6, 2020 at 9:52 pm

      Wow! I didn’t know you could use a bread maker to make pasta! So happy to hear you and your family enjoyed it.

  10. Maria says:
    April 20, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    I made some pasta dough the other day and put it in the fridge. With three little kids life gets hectic and I haven’t been able to roll it out until now (6 days later :/). You’re recipe says keeping it for up to two days in the fridge. Do you think I could still use it? The dough looks and smells fine by the way. Thanks!

  11. skylarksadventures says:
    April 22, 2020 at 7:00 am

    This is such a great recipe! So far I’ve not found semola anywhere so I’ve been using rice flour and that’s worked really well too.

    1. Make It Dough says:
      April 22, 2020 at 7:53 am

      Wow!! I’ve never tried rice flour! That’s exciting to hear that it works. I’ve been meaning to create a pasta recipe using different types of flours but I haven’t gotten to it yet. This is encouraging!

  12. Heather says:
    July 22, 2020 at 4:32 am

    Can I use all-purpose flour? What exactly is semola?

    1. Make It Dough says:
      July 22, 2020 at 7:14 am

      Yes. All purpose flour works great. Semola is finely ground durum, which is a very hard wheat.

  13. kristin says:
    August 29, 2020 at 10:08 am

    How many servings of pasta does this recipe make?

    Reply
      August 29, 2020 at 10:11 am

      This recipe is usually good for 4 people or 2 very hungry people

      1. kristin says:
        August 30, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    2. kristin says:
      September 7, 2020 at 10:23 am

      Made this, and it was delicious — both the adults & the kids in our family loved it! So excited to have another use for sourdough discard! It also froze & thawed well — I made the dough & fermented it for 48h as instructed, then froze it until we were ready to use it, thawed it & rolled it out.

      1. Deanna says:
        October 26, 2020 at 9:12 am

        Kristin, before freezing did you dry he pasta?

      2. Kristin says:
        November 15, 2020 at 2:03 pm

        Deanna, I froze it as a ball of dough, then after I thawed it I rolled it into pasta

  14. Val says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Just new to sour dough bread making just wondering to make this pasta do I have to use the semolina flour or can I use all purpose flour

    1. Make It Dough says:
      September 28, 2020 at 9:46 pm

      You can substitute all-purpose for the semolina in the recipe but the texture may be a little bit different.

    October 18, 2020 at 9:46 am

    Hi what can I replace eggs with ,since I dont eat eggs .. maybe vegan ? Lmk .thank u

    1. Make It Dough says:
      October 18, 2020 at 10:11 am

      I’ve never done pasta without eggs so I don’t know. Sorry.

  16. Michaela says:
    November 14, 2020 at 9:34 am

    Do you think I can use this recipe for lasagna sheets? I mean, lasagna cooks for longer time, do you think this fresh pasta will be ok for that?

  17. Michaela Angelov says:
    November 14, 2020 at 9:39 am

    Do you think I can use this recipe for lasagna sheets? I mean, lasagna cooks for longer time, do you think this fresh pasta will be ok for that?

    1. Make It Dough says:
      November 14, 2020 at 3:38 pm

      I believe someone has tried these on lasagna before and was successful, although I’m not sure about the cooking time!

  18. Jayce says:
    November 21, 2020 at 4:48 am

    Hi, have you tried making this with whole meal flour? Would love to try different flour.

    1. Make It Dough says:
      December 7, 2020 at 7:35 pm

      I’ve tried to add whole wheat flour in small percentages up to 50% with great success but I’ve never tried 100% whole wheat.

  19. Meo says:
    December 7, 2020 at 3:38 am

    Thanks for this genius recipe! It’s my first time making pasta at home, I let it ferment for 44 hours and it is divine! I was afraid it would be very sour since my discard is old and the dough smelled sour after fermenting. But when you cook it it just tasted delicious, such a complex flavour profile and perfectly chewy. Had some issues cutting it so thin like in your first picture but making it bigger was nicer anyway to bite! I can never look at industrial pasta the same way again… WIll try lasagna sheets next, I guess they need to be a bit thicker to not turn out mushy!

  20. MEG says:
    February 22, 2021 at 12:56 pm

    this recipe was the best ever SD pasta recipe ever. So I made it again today and thought I was able to remember all the steps without looking. But turns out I forgot to let the pasta rest for 2 hours before putting it in the fridge. I just put it straight into the fridge after kneading.

    1. Make It Dough says:
      February 23, 2021 at 10:33 am

      It should turn out just fine!

  21. Jess says:
    June 11, 2021 at 4:06 am

    I tried this with a 24 hour fermentation time. The dough turned out soft and was difficult to work with in the pasta machine as it would just stretch out while holding it. I tried to make thing pasta like your pictures, but the sheets that did cut well ended up clumping together soon after despite having dusted with plenty of flour. Any tips on what I should do differently on my next attempt?

    1. Make It Dough says:
      July 15, 2021 at 3:23 pm

      Oh no I’m sorry this didn’t turn out well for you. Perhaps try cutting back on the starter next time to make a drier dough

  22. JanetR says:
    July 15, 2021 at 2:53 pm

    I want to try this for my family. Can you tell me how much this makes?

    1. Make It Dough says:
      July 15, 2021 at 3:24 pm

      I’d say this makes enough for 4 small servings or 2 VERY large servings.

