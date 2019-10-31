Sourdough Discard Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

My cookie recipes here on Make It Dough are the most popular and widely shared of all my posts. But I have to say, these pumpkin-enriched cookies are probably best I’ve ever made.

These cookies have an amazing texture that I achieved due to a few techniques and a key ingredient that I substituted out of my recipe. Instead of using eggs, which most cookie recipes call for, I used canned pumpkin puree which I had on hand because I’ve been experimenting with incorporating some in my bread recipes. Eggs serve as a binder in cookie recipes, but if not used in perfect proportion, they can give cookies a very cakey texture. Pumpkin serves this purpose in this recipe, giving the cookies both structure and moisture.

The use of sourdough discard introduces more water to these cookies than other conventional recipes. Excess moisture causes cookies to spread, but keeping the dough cool throughout the process will greatly help alleviate the problem. Starting with allowing the brown butter to cool completely before combining it with the rest of the ingredients. If you don’t, the heat will melt the sugars and cause the cookies to lose their structure. As a further safeguard against spreading, it’s important to chill the dough before rolling it out and baking.

I hope you guys enjoy this cookie recipe as much I do! These are honestly the best cookies I’ve ever made.

Now onto the recipe!

Dry Ingredients

Quantity Ingredients 170 grams All-purpose flour ¼ teaspoon Baking powder ¼ teaspoon Baking soda ¼ teaspoon Salt

Wet Ingredients

Quantity Ingredients 115 grams Butter 50 grams Granulated sugar 100 grams Brown sugar 70 grams Pureed pumpkin (canned or fresh) 7 grams Vanilla 60 grams Sourdough discard

Spices

Quantity Ingredients ½ teaspoon Cinnamon ⅛ teaspoon Nutmeg ⅛ teaspoon Clove ⅛ teaspoon Allspice

Fillings

Quantity Ingredients 60 grams White chocolate 60 grams Semi-sweet chocolate 30 grams Cranberries or Nuts

Brown Butter

Place butter in a small saucepan and heat until bubbling has subsided, smells nutty (not burned) and milk solids on the bottom of the pan has browned. Place in a bowl and set aside.

Add cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and allspice and mix until well combined. Allow to cool to room temperature before adding to the rest of the ingredients.

Make Dough

In a separate medium-sized bowl, whisk together all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

Once the butter has cooled, mix in granulated sugar, brown sugar, pureed pumpkin, vanilla and sourdough discard, stir until fully incorporated.

Add flour into butter mixture a few spoonfuls at a time until all of the flour has been fully combined. Add your chosen fillings.

Cover bowl with plastic wrap, place in refrigerator and cool for at least 45 minutes. This step is absolutely mandatory before proceeding.

Bake

While your dough chills, preheat oven to 375 F/190 C. Line a cookie sheet with a piece of parchment paper.

Once your cookie dough cools, scoop out 1 ½ tablespoon pieces, roll dough, place on cookie sheet about 2 inches/6 cm apart, and flatten slightly.

Bake cookies for 10 to 12 minutes. Be careful not to over bake or the cookies will be crisp instead of chewy.

Allow cookies to rest for 5 to 10 minutes, the cookies will be a little bit under baked and removing them may cause them to fall apart. Leaving them on the tray allows them to become cohesive without becoming over baked.

After the rest period, place cookies on a wire rack to cool. Enjoy warm, if you have any left to store, place them in an airtight container.

